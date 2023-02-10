World Baseball Classic rosters are unveiled, and 8 Phillies are in the mix

The World Baseball Classic — and the United States’ roster, in particular — will have a Phillies flavor.

Eight Phillies major leaguers will represent five countries in the 20-team tournament next month, according to the rosters that were unveiled Thursday night. Among them: J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner on Team USA, as expected.

José Alvarado and Ranger Suárez (Venezuela), newly acquired reliever Gregory Soto (Dominican Republic), Taijuan Walker (Mexico), and Garrett Stubbs (Israel) will also compete in the WBC. Seranthony Domínguez opted not to play for the Dominican team.

Unlike in 2017, when the tournament was last played and many marquee American players declined to participate, Team USA has a star-studded roster that features Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, and Clayton Kershaw. Realmuto, Schwarber, and Turner were placed on the U.S. provisional roster last summer. Bryce Harper also committed to playing in the WBC but is rehabbing from Tommy John elbow surgery in November.

With three players, the Phillies will have one of the largest contingents on Team USA’s 31-man roster. The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals have four players apiece, while the Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago White Sox each have three.

The tournament begins March 8 with pool play. Games will be played in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix, and Miami. Team USA’s first game is March 11 in Phoenix against Britain. Players will leave spring training in early March and remain away until their country is eliminated.

Additionally, Phillies minor-league pitchers Jaydenn Estanista (Netherlands), Noah Skirrow (Canada), Malik Binns (Great Britain), Erubiel Armenta (Mexico), and Brian Marconi (Italy), catcher Vito Friscia (Italy), and infielders Vimael Machín (Puerto Rico) and Rixon Wingrove (Australia) are set to play.