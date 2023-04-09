Phillies shift gears again, keep Alec Bohm at first base against a right-hander

Nine games into the season, the Phillies are on Plan D at first base.

This time, though, the change is by choice, not out of necessity.

Rather than using Kody Clemens against a right-handed pitcher, as manager Rob Thomson had intended after backup-turned-starter Darick Hall tore a ligament in his thumb, the Phillies shifted gears again and kept Alec Bohm at first base Sunday against the Reds.

Thomson explained that the decision to stick with Bohm had more to do with keeping Edmundo Sosa in the lineup at third base. Sosa began the day 5-for-14 (.357) with a home run in the home-opener Friday and a sacrifice fly in Saturday’s ninth-inning comeback win. He punched an RBI single through the left side in the second inning Sunday.

“Sosa’s hot swinging the bat,” Thomson said before the game. “He’s really a talented guy, and his offense is improving. He’s not chasing as much. He’s staying on breaking balls. He’s stronger than he was last year.”

The Phillies’ first-base plans have been scuttled multiple times in the last three weeks.

Rhys Hoskins had season-ending surgery March 30 to reconstruct a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Hall injured his thumb last Wednesday in New York and will have surgery this week. He’s expected to miss two months.

The Phillies called up Clemens from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Hall’s spot, and Thomson said the left-handed hitter would receive the majority of the playing time. Clemens went 0-for-2 with a walk in the home opener, but Sosa pinch hit for him in the eighth inning and slugged a solo homer.

As expected, Bohm moved to first base, with Sosa at third Saturday against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo. But Thomson stayed with that alignment in the series finale against right-hander Connor Overton and indicated that he may stick with it for a while.

“It doesn’t mean [Sosa’s] going to play every, every day,” Thomson said, “but we’re going to see what he’s going to do against right-handed pitching.”

The Phillies have talked internally about whether moving Bohm to first base would disrupt the progress that he’s made defensively at third. Bohm typically takes grounders at the position where he’s playing that day. It could mean less practice time at third base.

“I should be locked in every day, right?” Bohm said. “Playing all over the place, it’s not necessarily easy. But at the same time, it’s a really similar position as far as ground balls and hops I’m getting. For me, it’s just getting used to seeing the game from the other side of the field. That’s really the only adjustment, I think. Just being on the other side.”

Bohm said he may benefit from the experience of playing on the right side of the infield in a shifted defensive alignment over the last few seasons. But there are also nuances to the position, including positioning on cutoffs and bunt plays.

“Everybody thinks that first base is easy to play. Well, it’s not,” Thomson said. “That bunt [Saturday]. Where does everybody go? You’ve got to learn that stuff. And he’ll get it.”

Extra bases

Left-hander Ranger Suárez (elbow) was among several players who returned to Citizens Bank Park to receive a National League championship ring. Suárez will throw another bullpen session Tuesday. ... Right-hander Nick Nelson (hamstring strain) is slated to throw a simulated game Monday, while lefty Cristopher Sánchez (triceps) will begin a minor-league assignment Wednesday at triple A. ... Left-hander Matt Strahm (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will have his pitch count increased to 80-85 Monday night against the Marlins after throwing 61 pitches in his first start of the season last week in New York. He’ll be opposed by reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.84 ERA) for Miami.