What do the Phillies do at first base now that Darick Hall is out?

Rhys Hoskins pulled on his Phillies uniform again and made his way out beyond the ivy-covered center field wall. With his left leg encased in a brace, he leaned on a crutch under his left arm and tugged with his right to help raise the 2022 National League championship flag, a Polaroid moment from the 20th home opener at Citizens Bank Park.

A few minutes earlier, during player introductions, Darick Hall emerged from the dugout and fist-bumped his Phillies teammates. Left-handed, of course. Because his right hand remained at his side, a splint covering his injured thumb.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Darick Hall to have thumb surgery; Kody Clemens will take over at first base

Hoskins and Hall, two sluggers unable to play, their absence turning the Phillies lineup into an unwelcome rendition of an Abbott and Costello jig.

Advertisement

Who’s on first?

The answer, at least Friday, was Kody Clemens, son of Roger, just recalled from triple A with a .143 batting average in 129 career major-league plate appearances. Before the Phillies’ 5-2 victory over the Reds — attended by the Rocket in owner John Middleton’s suite — manager Rob Thomson outlined a plan for the younger Clemens to play first base against right-handed pitchers.

Against lefties, such as Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo on Saturday? As much as Thomson would rather not shuttle Alec Bohm between positions — “He’s our third baseman,” the manager said — Bohm at first and Edmundo Sosa at third will be the preferred alignment. It may also be the best short-term solution, regardless of the handedness of the pitcher or the potential disruption of Bohm’s hard work in becoming a passable third baseman.

“Playing all over the place, it’s not necessarily easy because you’re not doing the same thing every day,” Bohm said. “But at the same time, it’s a really similar position as far as the ground balls and hops I’m getting. For me, it’s just getting used to seeing the game from the other side of the field. That’s really the only adjustment, I think. Just being on the other side.”

Bohm would likely get used to it, just as Thomson could surely get used to not needing to be so creative in maximizing Sosa’s playing time. Sosa hit for Clemens in the eighth inning and tagged Reds lefty reliever Reiver Sanmartin for a solo homer to left field. It was his fourth hit in 11 at-bats. He’s 21-for-65 (.323) since being acquired from the Cardinals in a deadline trade last year.

“We try every way we can to get him into the lineup because he’s a good player,” said Thomson, who even looked at Sosa in center field in spring training. “He’s really improved at the plate since last year. He’s not chasing as much, he’s staying on breaking balls. He’s a good player.”

» READ MORE: Phillies need to find a way to make do until Bryce Harper and the calvary arrive

So, maybe the Phillies can survive this first base crisis, after all. Not that they have much choice at the moment. April isn’t typically a time for difference-making trades in baseball. Even the noncontenders, the teams without much hope even on opening day, don’t usually wave a white flag to their fan base before schools are out for the summer.

In time, sure, the Rockies might be ready to talk about first baseman C.J. Cron, who has averaged 28 homers over the last four full seasons. Like Hoskins, Cron is eligible for free agency after the season. If, as expected, the Rockies are picking up the rear in the NL West, they will explore a trade for Cron that would net them more value than a compensatory draft pick. But they aren’t likely to deal their cleanup hitter seven games into the season.

There are other, lower-profile options. Two such possibilities:

Darin Ruf: The former Phillies 20th-round pick was released by the Mets last week. A right-handed hitter, he can play first base and is two years removed from a 16-homer season with the Giants in which he slugged .519. In 706 career plate appearances against lefties, he has a .523 slugging percentage. And he knows Philadelphia, having played here in the dark days of 2012-16.

Bobby Dalbec: In his first 545 major league plate appearances, he hit 33 homers and slugged .511. But he cratered last year, batting .215/.283/.369, got surpassed on the Red Sox’s depth chart by prospect Tristan Casas, and opened the season back in triple A. Drafted in 2016, when Dave Dombrowski ran Boston’s baseball operations, Dalbec may benefit from a change of scenery, although the Sox would be trading him at his lowest possible value.

» READ MORE: Three Phillies prospects to keep an eye on as the minor league season begins

(Dalbec also clicked with Kyle Schwarber during their brief time as teammates in 2021, for what that’s worth.)

After losing Hoskins and Hall in a two-week span, everything must be on the table for Dombrowski and the front office. But they may also be inclined to ride it out for awhile with Clemens and the Bohm-at-first/Sosa-at-third alignment. Hall is expected back, albeit not for about eight weeks. More significant, Bryce Harper will be back — and possibly closer to June 15 than the team’s initial “by the All-Star break” projection.

Because with Hall or without him, the offensive burden until Harper returns was always going to fall on stars Trea Turner, Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Nick Castellanos. Realmuto broke a tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning of the home opener, while Castellanos chipped in a pair of doubles against Reds flamethrower Hunter Greene and a walk.

“Nothing’s been really spoken of that out loud, so I don’t know if guys are doing that in secret,” Castellanos said of the top four hitters taking on added responsibility. “I wouldn’t say so. We’ve faced some good pitchers so far this season. But all in all, when 162 [games] is over, I’m pretty sure if everybody stays healthy, we’ll be where we want to be.”

It gets trickier with Hoskins and now Hall missing.

Who’s on first?

Seven games into the season, it’s an evolving situation.