Phillies place Alec Bohm on injured list; infielder Drew Ellis called up from Lehigh Valley

NEW YORK — What began last week as a bout of hamstring tightness landed Phillies infielder Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

The Phillies called up infielder Drew Ellis from triple-A Lehigh Valley to help fill in.

Bohm’s hamstring flared Tuesday night when he charged a slow roller to third base. He underwent an MRI exam Wednesday and was unavailable off the bench in a 4-1 loss to the Mets.

In anticipation of the possibility that Bohm would head to the injured list, manager Rob Thomson said the Phillies planned to use Edmundo Sosa at third base, with lefty-hitting Kody Clemens playing first base against right-handed pitchers. Against lefties, Thomson was unsure.

Bohm, who leads the Phillies with 37 RBIs, is batting .265 with six home runs and a .724 on-base plus slugging percentage. He has started all but three games — 17 at his natural third base and 32 at first base after Rhys Hoskins was lost for the season with a torn ACL in spring training and replacement Darick Hall tore a thumb ligament in early April.

Ellis, a right-handed hitter, signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies in late April, a few weeks after being released by the Mariners. He has 35 games of major league experience, none at first base. He played first base in college at Louisville and in 42 games in the minors.

The Phillies didn’t immediately announce a 40-man roster move to open a spot for Ellis.

Ellis, 27, is batting .269/.380/.628 with eight homers between double A and triple A.