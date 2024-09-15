Alec Bohm is back for the Phillies after missing 14 games with a hand injury

Alec Bohm was scheduled to play two games in Lehigh Valley this weekend, but the Phillies saw all they needed to see after game one. Bohm went 2-for-4 on Saturday. His first hit, a line-drive single in the first inning, came off his bat at 102.1 mph. His second, a line-drive double in the third, came off his bat at 102.9 mph.

The Phillies’ All-Star third baseman had been on the injured list with a left hand strain since Sept. 6 (retroactive to Sept. 3) but came out of Saturday’s game feeling good. So, the Phillies activated him off the injured list on Sunday morning. He was back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Mets.

Bohm will play on Sunday in Philadelphia and Monday in Milwaukee, and then manager Rob Thomson will check in on him. He wants to be careful in managing Bohm’s workload after the third baseman missed the last 14 games. He is batting .290 with 13 home runs and 89 RBIs.

As a corresponding move, catcher Aramis Garcia was designated for assignment. Garcia, 31, was out of options. He was called up on Sept. 7 to provide some catching depth while J.T. Realmuto was recovering from a sore knee. Garcia played three games with the Phillies, recording no hits or walks with three strikeouts.

Garcia hit .163/.219/.287 with a .506 OPS through 74 games for Lehigh Valley this season. Despite his offensive struggles, Thomson said Garcia provided real value on the other side of the ball.

» READ MORE: Does batting .300 matter anymore? Trea Turner sure thinks it does.

“He’s great,” Thomson said. “And I told him when he left, I said, he’s a guy that you trust, because he really plans well. And he works well with pitchers. He can catch and throw. He didn’t have the type of offensive year that he was expecting, that we were expecting, we thought he would have a better year. But you trust him behind the plate, because he’s smart and he works at it.”

Sosa to remain in Lehigh Valley

Edmundo Sosa (back spasms) played in Lehigh Valley on Saturday night and was set to play with the IronPigs again on Sunday. The reserve infielder is not eligible to be activated off the injured list until Tuesday. Assuming all goes well, he will join the team in Milwaukee.

Hays to stay back

Austin Hays (kidney infection) will not travel to Milwaukee with the team. The left fielder will do his work at Citizens Bank Park and join the team in New York for the Mets series.

Hays is feeling better, but he still gets fatigued when he runs.

Next fifth starter still in question

Thomson said it’s unclear whether the Phillies will use Kolby Allard in New York as their fifth starter. Allard allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over three innings against the Mets on Saturday.

“We haven’t decided yet,” Thomson said. “[We’ll] probably decide by tomorrow. Talk about it on the plane.”