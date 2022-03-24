BRADENTON, Fla. — Nick Castellanos hasn’t played third base in a game since 2017. But there he was, after his introductory news conference Wednesday, taking grounders from Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

Nothing to see there, according to manager Joe Girardi, who downplayed it as “just an interesting way [Castellanos] prepares.”

» READ MORE: Phillies questions for opening day: How do pieces fit, will Wheeler be ready, and are more moves coming?

Maybe so. But even if it didn’t say much about Castellanos’ expected outfield/DH role with the Phillies, it spoke volumes about Alec Bohm’s status at third base. And Girardi conceded Thursday that Bohm has not yet taken hold of the job with two weeks until opening day.

“Obviously we’re hoping that Alec runs with it, and he has a leg up on everyone,” Girardi said. “But this is a performance business. I see him making improvements, and we’re happy with what we see in his work, but yeah, it’s something that’s not etched in stone.”

All the usual caveats apply about spring training stats, but Bohm is 1-for-11 with one walk in four games. He has worked diligently with Dickerson to improve his defense, but it’s Bohm’s bat that will keep him in the lineup every day.

Bohm has minor-league options that would enable the Phillies to send him to triple A. If he begins the season in the minors, they could slide Didi Gregorius to third base and open shortstop for top prospect Bryson Stott.

Another third-base possibility: surehanded Johan Camargo. The Phillies signed the 28-year-old switch-hitter to a one-year, $1.4 million contract before the lockout. He 19 homers in 2008 for the Atlanta Braves but got displaced first by Josh Donaldson and later Austin Riley.

Girardi likes the idea of playing Camargo everywhere in the infield but also believe he has more upside than strictly a utility player.

» READ MORE: Donny Sands was once homeless. Now he’s trying to make the Phillies.

“We saw him as a piece that could really help us,” Girardi said. “He had a great triple-A season [last year]. And he’s had success in the big leagues, too. He’s just kind of been in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

It’s possible Girardi’s public stance on third base is designed to motivate Bohm in the final two weeks of camp. In the end, it may serve to boost his confidence to put him on the opening-day roster and give him a chance to reclaim the job he fumbled away last year.

After batting .338/.400/.481 in a 44-game rookie burst during the 60-game 2020 season, Bohm backslid to .247/.305/.342 in 115 games last year. He also tied for last among third basemen with 13 fewer runs saved than average.

» READ MORE: Nick Castellanos hopes to experience with Phillies what has been missing in his career: Winning

“He’s doing everything really good [in practice],” Dickerson said. “He’s got great focus. Every day I see a little bit more improvement. So I’m excited for the potential of what he can do this year for us.”

Assuming, of course, Bohm wins the third base job out of camp.

Extra bases

Zack Wheeler is scheduled to pitch live batting practice Saturday; Ranger Suárez will do the same Sunday. It’s possible both could make a spring training start next week and begin the season on time. ... New closer Corey Knebel was scheduled to face the Pirates but stayed back because of the threat of rain. He will pitch Saturday instead. ... Kyle Gibson will make his second Grapefruit League start at 1:05 p.m. Friday in Clearwater against the Yankees. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.