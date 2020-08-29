But Munson’s sit-down with Bohm went a lot like many other scouts’ experiences. He asked several questions -- What’s it been like at Wichita State? What do your parents do for a living that enables them to attend many of your games? How do you like playing for Butler? What do you think of the team’s chances this year? How did you evolve as a player after a summer in the Cape Cod League? Do you envision yourself as a third baseman long-term? -- and got the typically direct, short answers.