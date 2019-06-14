Left-hander Cole Irvin likely will be called up to start Sunday’s series finale, although the Phillies have not yet finalized their plans. … Center fielder Roman Quinn (groin strain) continued his rehab assignment at double-A Reading. It’s possible that he will rejoin the Phillies this weekend. … With Rob Thomson getting inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, infield coach Bobby Dickerson is doubling as the bench coach for the series in Atlanta. … Aaron Nola will start Saturday against Braves lefty Sean Newcomb.