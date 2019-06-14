ATLANTA -- Eleven days after suffering a season-ending left knee injury, Andrew McCutchen had surgery Friday to reconstruct his torn anterior cruciate ligament with a tendon from his quadriceps and repair a torn medial meniscus, according to Phillies manager Gabe Kapler.
McCutchen is expected to recover and play next season.
In McCutchen’s absence, the Phillies are searching for production out of the leadoff spot. Jean Segura took a turn there Friday night, replacing Cesar Hernandez, who was 4-for-32 with three walks since taking over at the top of the order.
“We miss Andrew McCutchen. We really do,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “He was a solid force for us at the top of our lineup. Andrew worked a pitcher really hard. He made that pitcher throw strikes.”
Kapler noted that Segura doesn’t typically see as many pitches as either McCutchen or Hernandez. But he makes consistent, solid contact, a skill that the Phillies believe will help lead to more first-inning rallies.
Left-hander Cole Irvin likely will be called up to start Sunday’s series finale, although the Phillies have not yet finalized their plans. … Center fielder Roman Quinn (groin strain) continued his rehab assignment at double-A Reading. It’s possible that he will rejoin the Phillies this weekend. … With Rob Thomson getting inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, infield coach Bobby Dickerson is doubling as the bench coach for the series in Atlanta. … Aaron Nola will start Saturday against Braves lefty Sean Newcomb.