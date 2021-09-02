The Phillies were 12 outs Thursday from boarding a flight to Miami and starting the season’s final month with an underwhelming afternoon in Washington. They trailed the Nationals 6-0 after five innings. A loss felt secure.

But if the Phillies are to return to October for the first time in a decade, they’ll have to win games that feel like losses. And that’s what they did on Thursday, overcoming a disappointing start from Aaron Nola, jumping on Washington’s inept bullpen, and rallying to board their flight with a 7-6 victory, their sixth straight win.

Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs, Odubel Herrera had three hits and J.T. Realmuto returned to the lineup. They entered Thursday trailing the Atlanta Braves by two games for first place in the National League East and 2½ games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the NL’s second wild card. The Phillies started September with one of their biggest wins of the season and flew to Miami with momentum.

Clutch Cutch

It would have been easy for the Phillies to fold on Thursday and maybe that’s what they would have done had Andrew McCutchen not lined a three-run double in the sixth inning. His swing cut that six-run deficit in half and gave the Phillies some life.

McCutchen drove in another in the eighth and supplied the Phillies’ first four RBIs. The Phillies were only down two runs, had a runner on first, and it no longer felt like a loss.

McCutchen had five hits in the series and drove in eight runs. He was one of the Phillies’ most productive hitters before a knee injury put him on the injured list for the first 10 days of August. He’s since struggled offensively, but this series in D.C. may be the spark he needs. The Phillies could use his bat in September.

Nola’s day

The offense took Nola off the hook but that’s not enough to quiet the concerns about the return of his September struggles. Nola allowed six runs in four-plus innings after he was removed with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth.

The Phillies lost Nola’s final three starts last September and he now has a 5.37 ERA over the last three seasons when he pitches in September. The Phils overcame it on Thursday, but they’ll need him to right himself to make their path to October more manageable.

Nats fielding

The Phillies received some help in the eighth inning by Washington second baseman Luis Garcia.

Nick Maton tied the game after reaching on an error that could have been a double play but skipped Garcia. One batter later, Odubel Herrera put the Phils ahead when the Nats were unable to turn an inning-ending double play. Garcia fielded the grounder and looked to throw home before throwing to second. That delay allowed Herrera to beat the throw to first, which kept the go-ahead run on the board.

Realmuto returns

Realmuto’s sore ankle didn’t seem to give him any trouble as he sprinted all the way from first base on McCutchen’s three-run double. Realmuto returned to the lineup for the first time after he rolled his ankle on Sunday and missed the first two games of the series. He played first base, a position he could be used at often this month.