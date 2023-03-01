Andrew Painter’s confidence on display in his highly anticipated Phillies spring debut

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Say this for Andrew Painter: He doesn’t lack confidence.

Making his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday in the Phillies’ most highly anticipated spring-training game in years, with an opportunity to take the earliest of leads in a competition for a rotation spot, Painter broke out a cutter that he only began toying with this winter. He recorded a strikeout on the pitch — against veteran Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler, no less — in the first of two innings at Hammond Stadium.

But Painter threw mostly fastballs in a 29-pitch, two-inning start. He got only one swing and miss, but threw 17 strikes. He allowed two hard-hit singles on back-to-back pitches in the second inning and one run on a sacrifice fly.

And as the 19-year-old phenom walked off the mound, manager Rob Thomson waited for him on the top step of the dugout with a handshake.

For posterity, Painter took the mound at 1:17 p.m. His first pitch to Twins leadoff man Joey Gallo clocked in at 98 mph and came in high and well out of the strike zone. He gave up the one run on three hits, including an infield single by Twins star Carlos Correa.

Painter’s first strikeout came on a front-foot cutter that froze Kepler. Painter mixed the cutter and his slider with a fastball that topped out at 99 mph.

It was the most highly anticipated Phillies spring training game since, well, when?

At least since March 9, 2019, when Bryce Harper played his first game in Phillies red. But that came only one week after he was introduced in a top-of-the-dugout news conference that was, in some ways, at least as dramatic. Maybe since March 4, 2010, when Roy Halladay made his first spring-training start for the Phillies. But Doc was already a Cy Young Award winner by then, well established among the best pitchers in baseball.

How about March 5, 2004, when 20-year-old Cole Hamels struck out Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez back to back? That made news, sure. But nobody expected Hamels to make the team that year, and he didn’t. It took two more years before he made his major-league debut.

Painter is a serious candidate to fill a vacancy in the Phillies’ starting rotation. His primary competition, lefty Bailey Falter, was impressive last year as a fill-in for injured Zack Wheeler. Falter will start Thursday against the Red Sox in the second half of a two-game road trip to Fort Myers.

