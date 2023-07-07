Phillies’ Andrew Painter underwent testing after feeling ‘elbow discomfort’

MIAMI — Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter has been feeling “elbow discomfort” and underwent testing, manager Rob Thomson said on Friday. Thomson declined to specify what kind of testing.

Painter, 20, was scheduled to face live hitters on Tuesday but felt a “little stiff” on Monday, so the Phillies postponed his scheduled batting practice. They were optimistic after Painter took the mound on Wednesday to throw a bullpen session in Clearwater, Fla., but he returned Thursday feeling elbow discomfort.

A first-round draft pick in 2021, Painter has spent the first half of the season on the injured list with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Phillies consulted multiple doctors — including orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache — and came to the conclusion that Painter did not need surgery or a platelet-rich plasma injection.

For now, it’s likely he’ll be shut down.

“We’re going to be careful with him, obviously,” Thomson said. “We’ll see once we get the test results.”

Thomson said he is unsure about when he will receive the test results.

When asked if it was a significant setback, Thomson said: “Well, I’m concerned. You’re always concerned when guys are sore. We’ll know more after we get the tests back.”

The Phillies have remained confident that Painter will pitch this season. But until they get those test results, it’s hard to say anything definitively.