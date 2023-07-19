Top-rated pitcher Andrew Painter needs Tommy John surgery, Phillies say

The next chapter in the Andrew Painter injury saga might be Tommy John elbow surgery.

With Painter’s symptoms persisting despite after nearly five months of a conservative treatment plan, the Phillies’ medical staff is recommending that the 20-year-old top prospect undergo a reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and ulnar nerve transposition surgery, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Painter has a surgical consultation Monday with prominent Los Angeles-based orthopedist Neal ElAttrache, who operated on Bryce Harper last November.

The Phillies were hopeful, based on the opinions of their doctors and ElAttrache, that Painter could avoid surgery and that the injury — diagnosed as a proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain, or a partial tear — would heal with rest and treatment. The team noted that recent imaging revealed “interval healing” in the elbow ligament.

But Painter felt pain in his elbow before he was scheduled to face hitters in a live batting practice setting July 4 in Clearwater, Fla. He was shut down from throwing. Manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Painter was still having discomfort and indicated the Phillies were no longer expecting him to pitch this season.

“We’re going to be very careful with this guy,” Thomson said. “We’re going to take our time. And if that means he doesn’t pitch this year, then that’s what it is.”

Asked if Painter received an injection after his recent setback, Thomson said, “Not that I’m aware of.” Doctors, including ElAttrache, determined in March that Painter did not need an injection.

When spring training began, the Phillies expected Painter to be the leading candidate for the final spot in the starting rotation even though he hadn’t pitched above the double-A level. His bullpen sessions were spectacles, attracting even owner John Middleton. Painter made one Grapefruit League start on March 1 before feeling pain in his elbow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.