Andrew Painter hasn’t resumed throwing, and the Phillies are no longer counting on the top prospect this season

Don’t expect to see Andrew Painter in the majors this season.

Two weeks after feeling soreness in his right elbow, the Phillies’ top prospect has not resumed a throwing program at the team’s training facility in Clearwater, Fla., manager Rob Thomson revealed Tuesday.

“He’s still feeling something,” Thomson said.

Painter hasn’t faced hitters since a March 1 spring-training game because of a sprained ligament in his elbow. But based on his progress in bullpen sessions, Phillies officials were optimistic that the 20-year-old phenom would return late in the season.

That’s no longer the case.

“I don’t know,” Thomson said. “All I can tell you is we’re going to be very careful with this guy. We’re going to take our time. And if that means he doesn’t pitch this year, then that’s what it is.”

When spring training began, Painter was the leading candidate to claim the final spot in the starting rotation, even though he hadn’t pitched in triple A. His bullpen sessions were spectacles, attracting even owner John Middleton. Teammates gushed over his ability.

“All of his stuff is big league stuff,” catcher Garrett Stubbs said in February.

“I was wowed by the stuff,” Kyle Schwarber added.

But Painter made only one Grapefruit League start before feeling pain in his elbow. He didn’t throw for nearly six weeks, then began a gradual throwing program. He was scheduled to face hitters for the first time on July 4 when the discomfort returned.

After cycling through several No. 5 starters early in the season, the Phillies have found stability with left-hander Cristopher Sánchez. They have signaled a willingness to stick with Sánchez, but team officials are also wary of a lack of depth after the top five starters.

The top options at triple A: Nick Nelson and Bailey Falter. Nelson has returned from a spring-training hamstring injury. Falter, who was sent down in May, has made three solid starts in a row after initially struggling.

Mick Abel and Griff McGarry, the Phillies’ top pitching prospects after Painter, are at double A. But given their inconsistent command (Abel has a 13.4% walk rate; McGarry’s is 16.1%), it’s possible both will remain with Reading for the rest of the season.

If Painter hadn’t had a setback, it was possible he could have started a minor league assignment in August with a chance of reaching the majors in September.

And now?

“I’m not sure the timetable,” Thomson said. “But we’re closing in on August now, so it’s getting late.”

Getting clo-Ser

For the second time in five days, reliever Seranthony Domínguez faced hitters in live batting practice. Thomson said the right-hander could begin a brief minor league assignment later in the week.

Domínguez hasn’t pitched in a game since June 15 because of a strained oblique muscle in his left side.

The Phillies are hopeful that Domínguez and lefty José Alvarado (elbow inflammation) will return soon, although Thomson said Alvarado is only “close to playing catch.” Alvarado, sidelined since July 6, missed a month earlier in the season with a similar injury.

Even without Domínguez and Alvarado, the bullpen has remained solid. Since June 1, Phillies relievers have an aggregate 3.39 ERA, fourth best in the majors.

Extra bases

Making his second double-A appearance, Rule 5 righty Noah Song allowed two runs on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1⅔ innings. The Phillies have until July 28 to add him to the active roster or put him through waivers. ... Center fielder Cristian Pache rejoined the team after surgery to remove a loose screw from his right elbow. Thomson said he expects Pache to miss “weeks, not months.” ... In addition to signing first-round pick Aidan Miller for $3.1 million, slightly above the $2.97 million slot value, the Phillies locked up 15 other draftees: outfielders Devin Saltiban (third round), TayShaun Walton (fourth), Avery Owusu-Asiedu (ninth), A.J. Shaver (17th); infielders Bryson Ware (eighth), Zach Arnold (14th); catchers Kehden Heittger (11th), Jared Thomas; and right-handers George Klassen (sixth), Jake Eddington (seventh), Cam Brown (10th), Marty Gair (13th), Luke Russo (16th), Ethan Chenault (18th), and Casey Steward (19th). ... Sánchez (0-3, 3.26 ERA) will start Wednesday night against Brewers righty Colin Rea (5-4, 4.71).