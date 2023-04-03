Phillies’ Andrew Painter still not throwing, but source says there’s been no setback

NEW YORK — When the Phillies revealed the details about Andrew Painter’s injury — a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow — they indicated the top prospect would likely resume light tossing four weeks from March 1, the last time he pitched.

Five weeks later, Painter has not yet taken that step.

“Same,” manager Rob Thomson said Monday when asked for an update on Painter’s status. “Plyometrics right now. I think there will be a reevaluation next week sometime.”

But a source familiar with the situation reassured that Painter has not had a setback. The Phillies are merely being extra cautious with the 19-year-old right-hander, who is slated to try playing catch next week in Clearwater, Fla., president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said before the Phillies opened a three-game series against the Yankees.

When spring training began, some club officials viewed Painter as the front-runner for the final spot in the starting rotation. In that scenario, he could have made his debut this week, perhaps even Tuesday night, at Yankee Stadium.

Instead, Painter made one Grapefruit League start, cranking up his fastball to 99 mph in a two-inning appearance against the Twins in Fort Myers, Fla. Two days later, the Phillies announced he would take a break from throwing.

After Painter received multiple medical opinions, including one from prominent orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache, the Phillies announced the diagnosis on March 10. Painter didn’t receive a platelet-rich plasma injection, with doctors prescribing rest.

The Phillies continue to believe Painter will pitch this season.

“I’m in the hands of the doctors and trainers on something like this, and that’s what the doctors recommend to us,” Dombrowski said late in spring training. “I feel comfortable based upon what they told me that that’s what his situation will be.”

Marcus Rothermich, an orthopedic surgeon at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Ala., hasn’t examined Painter but did study UCL injuries in college players. He found that damage to the proximal portion of the ligament is less likely to result in surgery.

“Everything that I’ve heard with Painter is encouraging in that it’s low grade, proximal — he’s 19,” Rothermich said by phone last week. “Everything about that is encouraging in terms of this being successfully treated with rest and rehab.”

Strahm gets started

Left-hander Matt Strahm, the pitcher version of a utility player, will start Tuesday night. Thomson said the Phillies have him slated for 65 pitches in his first non-opener start since 2019.

Strahm has started at Yankee Stadium before, recording a career-high 10 strikeouts on May 27, 2019, for the Padres. But that isn’t what he recalls about that game.

“I remember the two home runs — [Brett] Gardner and [Jackson, formerly Clint] Frazier,” Strahm said. “I guess some people would look at that as I’m a glass-half-empty guy.”

The Phillies signed Strahm to pitch out of the bullpen. But injuries have depleted the rotation depth, and when lefty Ranger Suárez (elbow) suffered a setback late in spring training, they put Strahm in the rotation.

Suárez is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Wednesday in Clearwater, but was encouraged by his throwing session Sunday, according to Thomson, who said it was “the best he’s felt after any bullpen he’s had.”

But Suárez also will need to start a few minor league games before he’s ready to return from the injured list. It’s possible, then, that Strahm will need to remain in the rotation through April. Thomson said the Phillies will discuss whether to incrementally increase his pitch count or cap him at a certain number.

“The biggest thing is the cardio into that fourth, fifth, sixth inning,” Strahm said. “It makes it seem like I’m out of shape. There’s just a different shape for reliever and starter.

“But I’ve always just looked at pitching as pitching. I don’t want to have a drastic difference in my routine as a reliever and starter. The only thing different is the amount of cardio in between starts as opposed to the amount of cardio in between relief appearances.

Harrison scratched

The Phillies made a late lineup change, scratching second baseman Josh Harrison due to a right ankle sprain. The team characterized the injury as “mild” and Harrison’s status as day to day.

Bryson Stott started in Harrison’s place.

Stott was slated to get a break after playing Sunday night in Texas against lefty Martín Pérez. Lefty-hitting Darick Hall and Brandon Marsh, who weren’t in the lineup against Pérez, returned to face Nestor Cortes.

“All three of those guys — Stott, Marsh, Hall — are really coming along [against left-handed pitching],” said Thomson, who also wants to get Edmundo Sosa and Harrison into the lineup against lefties. “They’re hanging in, they’re using the field. They’re starting to get comfortable.”

If Harrison needs a turn on the injured list, the Phillies could recall Dalton Guthrie from triple-A Lehigh Valley. Scott Kingery, who isn’t on the 40-man roster, has two homers in his first nine at-bats in triple A.

Extra bases

After striking out twice, grounding into a double play, and finishing 0-for-4 in his Phillies debut, center fielder Cristian Pache was back on the bench. In addition to staying committed to Marsh against lefties, the Phillies also want to give Pache more time to “work on some things” with hitting coach Kevin Long, according to Thomson. ... Strahm will be opposed by Yankees fifth starter Domingo Germán. ... The matinee series finale Wednesday will feature a marquee pitching matchup: Aaron Nola (0-0, 12.27 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (1-0, 0.00).