“They are somewhat like-minded, but they have very different personalities,” MacPhail said. “Ned is more extroverted, more likely to be hanging around the clubhouse. I think both of them are very bright and they are well-grounded in the game. I think the one thing you do have to look at is that for the time being most of the decisions this franchise has to make are internal right now. About 90 percent of them as it relates to what happens with our workforce, as it relates to our current personnel, so I don’t feel like we’re disadvantaged at all with Ned in having all the resources of all the people in the organization making those decisions that have to be made here in the relative short term or mid-term.”