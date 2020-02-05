The Phillies are attempting to remake a bullpen that was decimated by injuries last season. Incumbent closer Hector Neris, Seranthony Dominguez (if healthy), and lefties Jose Alvarez and Adam Morgan figure to be locks. But it will be an open competition between 40-man roster options (Victor Arano, Robert Stock, Reggie McClain, among others), non-roster invites, and potentially converted starters.