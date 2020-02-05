Throw another veteran relief pitcher into the Phillies' spring-training bullpen derby.
Right-hander Anthony Swarzak has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Phillies and a non-roster invitation to spring training, a source confirmed late Tuesday night. If he makes the team, the well-traveled 34-year-old would get a $1.5 million salary, plus as much as $1.25 million in incentives based on appearances.
Swarzak is the latest in a succession of relievers who are attempting to revive their careers in the Phillies' bullpen, a potential land of opportunity this spring. Last month, longtime big leaguers Drew Storen, Bud Norris and Francisco Liriano agreed to minor-league deals with spring-training invites.
The Phillies would be Swarzak's ninth team in six years, including a brief stint in Korea in 2015. He split last season between the Mariners and Braves, amassing a 4.56 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 27 walks in 53 1/3 innings.
Swarzak's best season came in 2017, when he posted a 2.33 ERA in 70 appearances for the White Sox and Brewers. He turned that into a two-year, $14 million contract with the Mets but was hampered by a strained oblique muscle in his side en route to a 6.15 ERA.
The Phillies are attempting to remake a bullpen that was decimated by injuries last season. Incumbent closer Hector Neris, Seranthony Dominguez (if healthy), and lefties Jose Alvarez and Adam Morgan figure to be locks. But it will be an open competition between 40-man roster options (Victor Arano, Robert Stock, Reggie McClain, among others), non-roster invites, and potentially converted starters.