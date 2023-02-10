Phillies and José Alvarado agree to one-year deal and avoid arbitration

The Phillies agreed to a one-year contract with left-handed reliever José Alvarado to avoid arbitration, the team announced Friday. The contract is worth $3.45 million, according to a source.

Alvarado, 27, was one of two arbitration-eligible players who did not settle with the Phillies in advance of MLB’s Jan. 13 deadline. The other, right-handed reliever Seranthony Domínguez, has a hearing scheduled for next week.

Alvarado, acquired in a trade from Tampa Bay in December 2020, is eligible for free agency in 2024 . He was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $3.2 million in 2023 (after earning $1.9 million in 2022).

He struggled with his command at the start of last season and was sent to triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 27 with a 7.62 ERA and 10 walks in 13 innings. He was recalled after four scoreless appearances in which he allowed one hit and one walk in four innings. Upon his return, he posted a 1.66 ERA in his last 42 appearances and cut his walk rate from 14.9% to 6.5%.

For the season, Alvarado had a 3.18 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 51 innings.