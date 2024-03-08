Bryson Stott, Ranger Suárez shine in Phillies’ 6-3 win over Houston Astros

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ranger Suárez made his second start of the spring on Friday against the Astros, and had another strong showing en route to a 6-3 win. He pitched three ⅓ innings, allowing only two hits with five strikeouts. He threw 44 pitches, of which 27 were strikes, and was sitting at 91-92 mph.

“He’s been great,” manager Rob Thomson said of Suárez. “Today was, again, really good. Lot of strikes. Command was outstanding. Changeup was good. Cutter is coming along fine. I thought it was fantastic.”

Who stood out: Second baseman Bryson Stott hit his first home run of the spring, driving a 369 foot shot to right field in the bottom of the third that just stayed fair. Stott finished his day 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto continued his torrid spring, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. He is now batting .385/.385/.692 with one home run over five spring training games.

On the mound: Reliever Andrew Bellatti entered after Suárez, allowing two hits over 2/3 of an inning with one strikeout. Gregory Soto followed him, striking out the side in the top of the fifth inning. Seranthony Domínguez allowed a solo home run and a walk through one inning of work in the top of the sixth, and José Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout in the seventh. Luis Ortiz pitched a hitless eighth with one strikeout, and Tyler McKay allowed two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout in the ninth.

Quotable: Ranger Suárez, when asked if he worked on adding any pitches in the offseason, let out a laugh: “I already have five pitches,” he said. “I don’t think I need anything else.”

On deck: The Phillies will play the Toronto Blue Jays at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and broadcasted on 94 WIP.