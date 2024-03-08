Skip to content
Phillies
Link copied to clipboard

Bryson Stott, Ranger Suárez shine in Phillies’ 6-3 win over Houston Astros

Stott hit a 369 foot home run to right feed, while Suárez pitched three ⅓ inning while allowing only two hits with five strikeouts.

The Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, hit his first home run of the spring against the Houston Astros on Friday.
The Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, hit his first home run of the spring against the Houston Astros on Friday.Read moreGerald Herbert / AP

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ranger Suárez made his second start of the spring on Friday against the Astros, and had another strong showing en route to a 6-3 win. He pitched three ⅓ innings, allowing only two hits with five strikeouts. He threw 44 pitches, of which 27 were strikes, and was sitting at 91-92 mph.

“He’s been great,” manager Rob Thomson said of Suárez. “Today was, again, really good. Lot of strikes. Command was outstanding. Changeup was good. Cutter is coming along fine. I thought it was fantastic.”

» READ MORE: How do the Phillies chase a World Series title, and long-term winning? Follow the money.

Who stood out: Second baseman Bryson Stott hit his first home run of the spring, driving a 369 foot shot to right field in the bottom of the third that just stayed fair. Stott finished his day 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto continued his torrid spring, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. He is now batting .385/.385/.692 with one home run over five spring training games.

On the mound: Reliever Andrew Bellatti entered after Suárez, allowing two hits over 2/3 of an inning with one strikeout. Gregory Soto followed him, striking out the side in the top of the fifth inning. Seranthony Domínguez allowed a solo home run and a walk through one inning of work in the top of the sixth, and José Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout in the seventh. Luis Ortiz pitched a hitless eighth with one strikeout, and Tyler McKay allowed two earned runs on three hits with one strikeout in the ninth.

Quotable: Ranger Suárez, when asked if he worked on adding any pitches in the offseason, let out a laugh: “I already have five pitches,” he said. “I don’t think I need anything else.”

On deck: The Phillies will play the Toronto Blue Jays at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and broadcasted on 94 WIP.