HOUSTON — As expected, the Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series.

Nick Maton and Nick Nelson are in.

Dalton Guthrie and Bailey Falter are out.

In going with Maton over Guthrie, the Phillies chose an extra left-handed bat off the bench against the Astros, who don’t have a lefty reliever in the bullpen. Guthrie’s value came as a defensive replacement, although manager Rob Thomson has stuck with right fielder Nick Castellanos late in games throughout the postseason.

Falter started Game 4 of the National League Championship Series but gave up four runs while getting only two outs in the first inning. The Phillies haven’t named a Game 4 starter for the World Series. Noah Syndergaard appears to be the likeliest candidate.

Here’s the full roster:

Pitchers (13): José Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Zach Eflin, Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Nick Nelson, Aaron Nola, David Robertson, Ranger Suárez, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler.Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs.Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Maton, Jean Segura, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott.Outfielders (4): Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Vierling.Designated hitters (1): Bryce Harper