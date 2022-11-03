Destiny becomes mortality awfully quick this time of year. The best you can do is avoid thoughts of either. Kyle Schwarber was saying something along these lines the night before the 2022 World Series officially became a dogfight. Somebody had asked the former world champion whether anything changes as the magic shrinks closer to zero. What does it mean to be two wins away?

“It doesn’t matter if you’re four wins away, three wins away, two wins away, one win away,” Schwarber said. “You approach it the same every single day. You stay in your routine. You maintain the sense of normalcy.”

Now, the Phillies have a new set of thoughts they need to block out. Two wins away has become two losses away. A best-of-seven has become best-of-three. One day after they brought the house down, Cristian Javier built it back up, brick by fastball-induced brick.

It will be at least three days until we know the full implications of the Phillies 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night. In the short term, they were equally as massive as the 7-0 win they’d posted the previous night. Up two games to one with their healthiest ace on the mound and a bullpen game on deck, the Phillies had a chance to strike a decisive blow. Now, the pressure will be higher than it has ever been. The series is even. They’ll have to win at least one game in Houston. The best they can hope from Game 5 on Thursday is that they won’t end up needing to win two.

The swing in momentum was dramatic, but it occurred in the most anticlimactic way possible. The most valuable postseason currency is a fastball that cannot be hit. The Astros had one in Game 4. The Phillies did not.

Even before the Astros exploded for five runs against Aaron Nola and José Alvarado in the fifth inning, it was clear to all in the building that something was amiss. In Javier, the Astros had a pitcher who had not allowed a run in his last five starts dating back to the regular season. Of the 96 batters he’d faced during that stretch of 28⅓ scoreless innings, he had allowed just 16 baserunners and one extra-base hit. A 25-year-old right-hander with a fastball that plays much faster than its velocity suggests, Javier entered the night having allowed more than three runs in only five of his 45 career starts. His six hitless innings were a case study in why.

The issue on Wednesday night wasn’t the swings and misses. There were plenty of those. The bigger problem was that the non-misses didn’t matter. The same way Framber Valdez coaxed them into groundouts in Game 2, Javier coaxed them into fly balls that went nowhere. It is a hallmark of his. Only one member of the Phillies lineup had faced him before. Now, all of them know.

After that fifth inning in which Nola allowed three runs and Alvarado allowed another two, frustration began to set in. Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott struck out looking in back-to-back plate appearances. The Phillies weren’t going to swing their way out of this one. Not only did Javier suck the life out of the Phillies’ bats, he sucked it out of the building.

Well before the Astros chased Nola in the fifth, it was apparent that the Phillies’ best hope was matching him pitch-for-pitch. Once that hope died, all the bigger ones went with it.

There would be no 3-1 series lead. There would be no home clinch. There will be a presumptive Cy Young Award winner awaiting them in Game 5, followed by a starter who already has shut them down once.

Things change fast. The Phillies at least have the chance to change them back. We will see how completely they internalize those words that Schwarber spoke. For one of the few times this postseason, they find themselves in a spot. They have a history of responding: in the ninth inning of their first wild-card game, tied, 1-1, in a best-of-five against the Braves. Both times, they were two losses away as well as two wins.

What’s different now is the stage. They may not have been as close as the vibes made it feel after Game 3, but they most definitely are a lot further away.

The silver lining is the opportunity that awaits them. Game 4 was their chance to do it the easy way. Now, they will have to do it the way they have done it all season, from eight games under .500 in May to a three-game wild-card series on the road. There is a reason why the stakes feels as oppressive as they do. It was never going to be easy. It most definitely isn’t now.