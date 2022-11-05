Astros center fielder Chas McCormick broke the hearts of Phillies fans in Game 5 with a leaping catch in the ninth inning.

But the West Chester native left his mark in Philadelphia in a more literal way.

After the catch, he rested on the warning track several seconds before getting up. Immediately afterwards, an Astros fan sitting in the stands leaned over and took a shot of the dirt, revealing McCormick’s imprint.

Other fans got similar shots of McCormick’s impression on the warning track dirt.

So what was it like for McCormick to rob the team he grew up rooting for?

“Best feeling ever, just laying there,” McCormick told the Inquirer after the game.

“Honestly, I thought he hit it out,” McCormick added, noting he was a little mad at himself for not being more aggressive on a play earlier in the game. This time -- “I was going to run through a wall and catch it.”

Despite what uniform he wears, McCormick grew up a diehard Phillies fans. According to the Inquirer’s Matt Breen, McCormick “wore a Ryan Howard jersey, loved watching Jimmy Rollins lead off, can name the whole 2008 roster, and has a nephew named after Scott Rolen. McCormick never played at Citizens Bank Park, but he has sat in the blue seats.”

“I love Philadelphia. I’ve lived there all my life, and there’s nothing more I’d rather do than play against the Phillies in the World Series,” McCormick told the Inquirer. “That’s kind of the dream come true.”