HOUSTON — The Phillies are bringing a pair of MVPs to South Philly when the World Series returns next week to Citizens Bank Park.

Jimmy Rollins said Friday on WIP-FM that he will throw out the first pitch before Game 4 on Tuesday and indications are that Mike Schmidt will throw out the first pitch before Game 3. And it would not be a surprise to see a certain former World Series hero who now lives in England show up for Game 5.

Chase Utley made an appearance before Thursday’s Game 1 at London’s Passyunk Avenue, the Philly-sports themed bar across the pond. Utley finally met Dave Shaw, the Phillies fan from England who runs the popular UK Phillies Twitter account. Utley moved to London this year with his family to work for MLB an ambassador.

Shaw fell for the Phillies in 2012 when he went to Citizens Bank Park on a whim at the end of an American vacation. He saw Utley homer in his first game since being on the injured list and has been hooked ever since. It was his goal, he said this summer, to have a beer with The Man. He finally did.