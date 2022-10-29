HOUSTON — Anybody who says the World Series is like any other game either has not been there or is lying to themselves. There is a density to it, a teeming sort of thickness. The place is crowded even before the crowd arrives, the warning track choked with tripods and microphones and made-up faces, some of them broadcasting live, others awaiting the signal to do so, all of them framed by the fluorescent glow of a thousand artificial lights.

Beyond this perimeter of professional rubberneckers is a second ring of people whose chief purpose is to be there, mostly because everyone else is there too: familiar-looking people with familiar-sounding names, official-looking people with official-sounding titles, gaggles mixing with gaggles and the occasional ballplayer in a gray uniform making his way to the field.

You saw it on their faces as they wandered out of the tunnel and up the dugout steps. A momentary pause, the kind that occurs when you walk out of the familiar and into a place that is bigger and newer and grander than your senses could have possibly prepared you for. You arrive at the World Series like you arrive in Manhattan. Whatever places you have been before, you have not been to a place like this.

It could have swallowed them. For three innings, it appeared that it would. Down by five, their starter on the ropes, the Phillies looked like a team that was completely unprepared for the moment. Which is exactly what they were.

Until they weren’t.

It was J.T. Realmuto’s turn. Why wouldn’t it be? He was the reason they were still alive, why they were here in the 10th inning of a game they’d trailed by five in the third. Why wouldn’t he battle back from down 1-2, take a couple of cutters for balls, and then zero in on a 97-mph fastball? Why wouldn’t that ball jump off the bat and carry, and carry, and slip over the wall with just enough altitude to remain out of reach of the glove?

There is no answer. All of those things would obviously happen. The Phillies would walk into Houston and take a roundhouse punch to the jaw and they would walk out with a 6-5 victory that leaves them three games from a championship.

I’d tell you to believe it, but you already do. Realmuto’s solo home run off of Luis Garcia in the top of the 10th inning was the latest pivotal, season-altering blow from a Phillies team that has spent 173 games showing us how they react to the moment. Time and time again, we have seen them disappear into the belly of the beast. Time and time again, we have watched them force that poor sucker to spit them back out.

Their latest rebirth began as it has so many times over the last three weeks. Rhys Hoskins at the plate, the Phillies needing a little something, their longest-tenured hitter finding a way to oblige. Hoskins’ one-out single in the top of the fourth inning started a chain of events we’ve seen before, from Game 1 in St. Louis to Game 4 against the Padres. Four batters later, a 5-0 deficit had shrunk to 5-3. Three straight hits, all with two outs, the last of them a two-run double by Alec Bohm.

The next inning brought more of the same. Justin Verlander was leaving everything up in the zone. Dusty Baker was managing with too much faith. Brandon Marsh doubled. Kyle Schwarber walked. Hoskins popped out, but only after missing a first-pitch meatball. The tables were turning. Realmuto flipped them over with a double to the center-field wall. Ten batters after the Phillies put their first runner on base, Game 1 was tied.

We learned a lot of things in Game 1 of the World Series. The Phillies are up against a Goliath in these Astros. The longer that 5-5 tie lasted, the more the scales seemed to tip in the home team’s favor. When a starting pitcher of Aaron Nola’s caliber only lasts 4⅓ innings, it is only a matter of time before a bullpen as thin as the Phillies’ runs out of bullets.

But Goliath is up against a David, and maybe something bigger. The Phillies did not just win their first World Series game in 14 years. They did not just beat a team that entered the postseason as the American League’s top overall seed. They beat something else. Maybe it was the pressure of the moment. Maybe it was that strange brand of psychological paralysis where your lungs stick to your chin and you cannot feel your legs. Maybe it was the five-day layoff. Or maybe all of this is projection, and what they really beat was your lingering suspicion.

Whatever it was, they beat it. They sent a message. To themselves. To their opponents. To anybody who still thinks that they can’t possibly continue doing things this way. This? This is them. This is who the Phillies have been all season. Resilience is a rare enough quality that you still can’t completely believe how much of it they have. It is not luck or circumstance or narrative license. It is a skill, a very real one. It is not something that simply goes away.

There is a sign that hangs outside the Phillies clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. Every time they click-clack out to the field, they cannot help but see it. It says, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” It’s an old quote from Mike Tyson, that legendary philosopher. Life is 50% what happens to you, and 50% how you react.

In Game 1, the Phillies punched back. Will it matter? We’ll see. But it would have mattered a lot more if they hadn’t.