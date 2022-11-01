As the World Series changed locations Monday, the Phillies were faced with using a starting pitcher who has worked a total of 5⅓ innings since the end of the regular season and an ace who needs as much rest as possible before getting on a mound again.

Nice time for a rainout, wasn’t it?

With persistent heavy showers in the forecast, Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 until Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park while preserving a travel day later in the series. The scheduling changes would appear to aid the Phillies, whose pitching plans against the Houston Astros suddenly look less messy.

Rather than giving the ball to Noah Syndergaard in the pivotal Game 3, manager Rob Thomson will revert to the original plan of starting Ranger Suárez, who is also lined up now to start a potential Game 7.

Just as important, perhaps even more so, Zack Wheeler will get an additional day of rest before starting Game 6 on Saturday night in Houston, assuming the series goes that far after the teams split the first two games.

Thomson might as well have cartwheeled into a post-rainout news conference Monday night.

“It’s the right decision, really,” Thomson said. “I think everybody would rather just play in dry conditions. We know we’re going to get it in. It’s going to be fair for everybody, and we’ll go get it.”

But not at Wheeler’s expense. The Phillies could’ve moved him up to start Game 5, now set for Thursday night, on regular rest. But after his fastball maxed out at 96.9 mph Saturday night in Houston from 99.5 mph six days earlier, it’s clear he has hit a wall in the longest season of his career.

The rain will buy Wheeler an extra day to catch his breath — and maybe to rest his sore left knee, even though he and Thomson are insisting it isn’t an issue after he got hit by a line drive in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

“He’s fine. It’s fatigue,” Thomson said. “He’s fine. It’s just it’s late in the season, velocity’s dropped a little bit. I just feel like he needs more time.”

Save for Wheeler, Thomson has been aggressive with using his most trusted pitchers in the postseason. He turned to Suárez to close out the NLCS and used him out of the bullpen in Game 1 against the Astros. Suárez entered a tie game in the seventh inning and retired Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, Houston’s dangerous left-handed hitters.

Two innings later, the Phillies stole a 6-5 victory on J.T. Realmuto’s go-ahead solo homer in the 10th inning.

The Suárez Gambit worked.

But the Phillies would’ve faced the flip side of Thomson’s gamble in Game 3. Suárez needed an additional day of rest, leaving Syndergaard to face the Astros. It would have been only the second game in the postseason when the Phillies didn’t have Wheeler, Nola, or Suárez available to pitch.

The rain took care of that, too.

“I’m focused on pitching [Tuesday],” Suárez said through a team translator before Game 3 was postponed. “Ever since I was a kid, [the World Series] has been a dream of mine. So, I’m just trying to go out there and do my best.”

There’s still a potentially problematic game on the docket for the Phillies. Syndergaard is slated to start Game 5, Thomson said, unless he’s needed out of the bullpen before then, in which case Kyle Gibson would get the nod.

Either way, it figures to be a challenge to piece together 27 outs.

Syndergaard isn’t likely to get through the Astros’ order more than once. Gibson, meanwhile, pitched well through the middle of the season, struggled badly in September, and was the last player to be included on the postseason roster. He has pitched only 1⅓ innings in a mop-up role in Game 2 of the NLCS.

But MLB’s decision to maintain the off-day will allow Thomson to exhaust the bullpen in Game 5, another scheduling boon for the Phillies.

“We can empty our bullpen, so to speak,” Thomson said.

The Phillies will remain an underdog against the Astros, who have the pitching depth to get through the rest of the series regardless of the schedule changes. Astros manager Dusty Baker said his rotation will remain the same: curveball artist Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3, followed by right-hander Cristian Javier in Game 4.

Baker said the Astros would consider bringing back ace Justin Verlander on normal rest in Game 4. But like the Phillies with Wheeler, they seem inclined to give him an extra day off. The Phillies came back from a 5-0 deficit against Verlander in Game 1.

If it’s Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia, rain will be a factor. Game 3 in 1993, 2008, and 2009 were all delayed by rain.

“It’s part of the game. You can’t control the weather,” Baker said. “You just deal with it. It affects both teams.”

Some more than others.

Advantage, Phillies?

Maybe so.