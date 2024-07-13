South Jersey’s Tyler Phillips had quite a day in his first start, a win for the Phillies against the A’s

A few hours before Saturday’s game, right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado walked up to Tyler Phillips in the clubhouse and gave him a pat on the chest. Mercado spent most of this season with Phillips in triple-A and knew how locked in he gets before his starts. He wanted to lighten the mood.

“It’s funny,” Mercado said. “He kind of channels a little bit of a … different personality. It works for him.”

That “different personality” came through loud and clear in the Phillies’ 11-5 win over the A’s on Saturday afternoon. Phillips’ jaw was clenched. He mouthed some choice words to himself before inducing a lineout to J.J. Bleday in the first inning. He mouthed a different set of choice words as he walked off the mound in the second, third, fourth, and fifth.

It was the perfect energy to bring to the biggest start of Phillips’ young career. Entering Saturday, he’d pitched only four big league innings, all in relief. Now, he was on the mound, making his first big league start for the team he grew up rooting for. Phillips was raised in Lumberton, N.J., and went to Bishop Eustace Prep. He spent much of his childhood at the Vet and Citizens Bank Park and had plenty of family and friends in attendance on Saturday.

Pitching at home can bring a degree of pressure, especially for a rookie, but the righty seemed unfazed. Whenever he struggled, he bounced right back. Phillips allowed a one-out RBI double to Seth Brown in the second and retired his next two batters on a lineout and a strikeout.

He allowed a two-out solo home run to Zack Gelof in the third but struck out Bleday to end the inning. He allowed a leadoff single in the fourth and induced a double play and a strikeout to stop the bleeding. Phillips pitched into the seventh, departing with one on and no outs. He allowed four earned runs on six hits with no walks, five strikeouts, and two home runs in six innings.

It was a strong debut in a high-pressure situation, and the Phillies gave him enough run support to pull out a win. They had only six hits, but four were home runs. Nick Castellanos hit a two-run shot in the second, Johan Rojas a solo home run in the fourth — which, at 102 mph, was his hardest hit of the season — and Trea Turner hit a solo home run a few at-bats later.

Bryce Harper piled on with a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the seventh and a two-run double in the eighth. Castellanos hit a two-run double three at-bats later to give the Phillies an 11-4 lead.

The bullpen had a shaky afternoon. Orion Kerkering entered in the seventh with one on and no outs. He allowed a foul ball to Brown that almost went out, en route to a strikeout. Back-to-back singles drove home the baserunner he inherited.

Kerkering struck out Max Schuemann and Gregory Soto struck out Miguel Andujar to end the inning. Jeff Hoffman entered in the eighth, and quickly got to two outs, but threw a wild pitch that allowed Brent Rooker to advance to first base. He walked Shea Langeliers to put runners on first and second but struck out Brown to avoid further damage.

José Alvarado pitched the ninth. He induced a groundout, allowed a single to Brett Harris, induced a flyout, and Harris scored on an RBI double by Miguel Andujar. He walked Gelof to put runners on first and second with two outs, and a walk to Bleday loaded the bases. He struck out Rooker to end the game.

Phillips sat in the dugout through it all. He stood at the top of the line to free his teammates as they jogged off the field.