At this point, from every possible perspective, it’s about math.

To Phillies manager Joe Girardi, at ground level in the visiting dugout at Truist Park this week, that means winning each inning, which adds up to winning a game, which adds up to chipping away at the Atlanta Braves’ lead in the National League East. All variations of the take-it-one-day-at-a-time cliché are acceptable when you’re chasing down a playoff spot and the schedule is running out. Because if the Phillies stumble today, well, tomorrow won’t matter quite as much.

“We’ve got to win one game Tuesday. That’s how you have to look at it,” Girardi said heading into the Phillies’ biggest regular-season series in at least 10 years, which begins Tuesday night in Atlanta. “Win one game Tuesday and see where you’re at.”

» READ MORE: Phillies at Braves: What you need to know about Philly’s most important series in 10 years

To everyone else, the math may be applied with a broader focus: What must happen this week (or next) that would result in the Phillies qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011?

It isn’t quite as complicated as it sounds. There’s no need to break out the quadratic formula, or have a degree in advanced calculus, or keep Will Hunting on retainer. Here’s the easiest way to digest it: Any combination of five Braves wins or Phillies losses will clinch a fourth consecutive division title for Atlanta. That’s the magic number.

But this is where it gets a tad confusing: The Braves have played one fewer game than the Phillies as a result of getting rained out Sept. 16 at home against the Colorado Rockies. That game will be made up Monday in Atlanta only if there’s a half-game separating the Braves and Phillies after Sunday.

Got that?

OK, here’s a look at the outcomes that could occur this week in Atlanta and where it would leave the Phillies going into the three-game series against the Marlins that begins Friday night in Miami:

Sweep the Braves

In the Phillies’ best-case scenario, they would have a half-game lead in the National League East if they win all three games against the Braves. The teams would be tied in the loss column, making it essentially a dead heat going into the final weekend.

But unless the Phillies gained one more game on the Braves, who host the New York Mets over the weekend, Atlanta would have to play at least Game 162 on Monday to win the division outright or force a tie-breaking 163rd game on Tuesday (more on that later). For what it’s worth, Braves ace lefty Max Fried would be lined up to pitch Monday.

Win two out of three

Two out of three ain’t bad, as Meatloaf crooned, unless you’re trying to erase a 2½-game lead with six games remaining. In that case, two out of three may not be enough.

The Phillies would pick up one game on the Braves but still trail by 1½ games heading to Miami. Although they would have a pulse (the magic number would be three), they would have to gain another game over the weekend just to force the Braves to play Game 162.

Lose two out of three

Atlanta’s magic number would be down to one, which means the Phillies would have to sweep the Marlins — and the Braves would have to get swept by the Mets. Even then, the Braves would still get a chance to claim the division outright with a win in Game 162.

Stranger things have happened, but not very often.

And there’s an even crazier scenario that would play out next week.

The Game 163 scenario

When Bryce Harper addressed the fans before the home finale last Sunday, he said he hopes to see them on Oct. 11 for Game 3 of the division series.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ playoff push: Sweep Braves? What making (and missing) postseason would mean

But what if the Phillies have one more regular-season home game after all?

It could happen. If the Braves and Phillies are within a half-game of each other after Sunday, and if they’re tied after the Braves win or lose Monday, they would square off in a winner-takes-the-division tiebreaker on Tuesday.

Game 163 would be hosted by the winner of the head-to-head season series. And since the Phillies were 9-7 against the Braves entering this week, a tiebreaker would be played at Citizens Bank Park.

How’s that for a potentially wild finish?

If things break right for the Phillies this week in Atlanta, it’s a mathematical possibility.