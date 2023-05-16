Phillies’ defense lets down Bailey Falter in 6-3 loss to Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — As much as anything, Phillies officials believe struggling No. 5 starter Bailey Falter’s problems can be explained by rotten luck.

On that count, nothing changed Monday night.

Never mind that the Phillies used an opener (Connor Brogdon) against the Giants before turning to Falter. Or that they skipped the lefty’s previous turn in the rotation to give him extra rest. Falter still became the fifth Phillies pitcher in the last 55 years to give up at least six unearned runs in a game.

The dirty half-dozen runs all came in a sloppy second inning — lowlighted by a dropped throw by Bryson Stott at second base — and added up to a 6-3 loss to the Sons of Gabe Kapler in the opener of a three-game series by San Francisco Bay.

So, sure, maybe things would have gone differently for Falter if third baseman Edmundo Sosa had gotten rid of the ball more quickly to start a potential double play. Or if Stott held on to the ball to get a force at second with one out.

But Falter did give up six clean hits in the inning, four of which came after Stott’s miscue. Michael Conforto ambused a first-pitch slider for a three-run homer to left field; J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger lashed full-count fastballs for a double and an RBI single, respectively; Brandon Crawford lined a single to drive in a run.

As usual, there was too much contact and not enough swing and miss against Falter, who has yielded 50 hits in 40⅓ innings.

Falter held the Giants scoreless over the next three innings to keep the punchless Phillies (0-for-6 with runners in scoring position) within striking distance. In so doing, he also likely held on to his spot in the rotation, although Falter’s status has as much to do with the Phillies’ lack of options as anything.

Cristopher Sánchez is, more or less, the Phillies’ top depth starter at triple-A Lehigh Valley. In his last three starts, he has allowed 14 runs and walked 14 batters in 13⅓ innings. Fellow lefty Michael Plassmeyer, effectively the No. 7 starter, has a 6.19 ERA in triple A. Nick Nelson reinjured his hamstring. Griff McGarry is coming back from a strained muscle in his side. Mick Abel isn’t ready.

So, the Phillies will continue to try to derive more from Falter, who hadn’t pitched since May 6 at home against the Red Sox. The hope was that the additional rest would help Falter regain some of his lost fastball velocity.

It worked. Sort of. Falter topped out at 92.8 mph, his best fastball so far this season. But he averaged only 90.4 mph, consistent with his season average of 90.5 mph.

The bigger picture is always worth seeing. If the Phillies continue to get solid starts from Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Taijuan Walker, and if Ranger Suárez stays healthy, Falter will remain a No. 5 starter.

And a No. 5 starter should be easy enough to upgrade before the trade deadline.

Stott’s stumble

How rare was Stott’s error?

Consider this: Entering the game, he played 84 games at second base and gotten 317 total chances without making an error. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Stott had the longest errorless streak at second base of any Phillies player to begin his major league career, eclipsing Tomas Perez’s streak of 57 games.

RISPY business

Thanks to Davis’ leaping catch on Stott’s ninth-inning line drive to third base, the Phillies finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Including Sunday’s loss in Colorado, they are hitless in their last 22 at-bats with runners on second or third base.

