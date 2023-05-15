Two saves from milestone, Phils’ Craig Kimbrel still gets fired up

SAN FRANCISCO — Thirteen years later, on the verge of a massive career milestone, Craig Kimbrel is still addicted to the energy.

“Oh, I still get it,” he said. “Some days more than others. But that adrenaline, that I’m out here competing against a guy in the box, it’s a one-on-one matchup, that’s why I’m still playing.”

Kimbrel made his first major league appearance against the Phillies in 2010. Now in his first season with the Phillies, he’s two saves from becoming only the eighth pitcher ever to record 400, a group that is even more exclusive than the 500-homer club.

And it may happen before the week is out. Phillies manager Rob Thomson doesn’t have an appointed closer, preferring to deploy relievers based on situational matchups. But with lefty José Alvarado on the injured list, Kimbrel has emerged as the Phillies’ highest-leverage reliever.

Kimbrel, who turns 35 this month, doesn’t throw as hard as he used to. He’s had an up-and-down start to the season, too. Eleven of his last 13 appearances, including a stretch of eight in a row, have been scoreless. But back-to-back rough outings May 1 and 3 at Dodger Stadium have left him to work off a 6.60 ERA.

The Phillies have been encouraged overall by Kimbrel’s curveball. And his fastball has jumped back into the 96-97 mph range in his last three appearances.

It has left him on the cusp of joining Mariano Rivera (652 saves), Trevor Hoffman (601), Lee Smith (478), Francisco Rodriguez (437), John Franco (424), Billy Wagner (422), and Kenley Jansen (400) in the 400-save club. Jansen became a member last week.

“I think it’s very significant,” Kimbrel said. “It’s one of those numbers in our profession. To me, it means I’ve been able to be a part of a lot of good ballclubs that gave me those opportunities. When you start thinking about that number, you start thinking about a lot of the players you played with and all the coaches and everybody, training staff that keep you healthy.

“It’s an individual number, but it’s as much an accomplishment of everybody I’ve got to work with throughout my career and helped me get here.”

With more teams moving away from designating a closer, it may become an increasingly difficult milestone to reach. The Royals’ Aroldis Chapman is third among active relievers with 316 saves. Next up is Mark Melancon at 262.

“I think you will see guys get saves still,” Kimbrel said. “I think the value of having a guy that you can put in that spot is huge. As much as the game’s changed analytically with situations, you are going to see a lot of opportunities for those guys.”

Besides, Kimbrel said, you never get tired of that surge of energy when the bullpen door swings open.

“Getting that opportunity to kind of get it all out, give everything I’ve got for a couple pitches each and every day, I still enjoy doing it,” Kimbrel said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

No discipline (yet) for Harper

One day after leading a dugouts-emptying dust-up over what he perceived as over-the-top taunting by Rockies reliever Jake Bird, Bryce Harper took his familiar No. 3 spot in the lineup.

Was it a sign that Harper won’t be suspended by MLB?

“I hope so,” said manager Rob Thomson, who noted that he had not heard Monday from the commissioner’s office. “Boys will boys. No punches were thrown. I hope everything comes out clean and nobody gets suspended for it.”

Harper stormed the field in the seventh inning of a 4-0 loss Sunday at Coors Field in Colorado after Bird slapped his mitt, shouted, and smiled at the Phillies’ dugout, even appearing at one point to stick out his tongue, after getting out of a jam.

“I understand getting fired up for an inning and stuff like that, but once you make it about a team or make it about yourself and the other team, that’s when I’ve kind of got a problem with it,” Harper said. “You guys saw my reaction. I wasn’t very happy.”

Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.

Mark your calendar

To avoid a conflict with the Eagles’ home opener, the Phillies asked for and received permission to move a scheduled 4:05 p.m. game on Thursday, Sept. 14 against the Braves to 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.

“This was an easy decision for all,” Phillies executive vice president Dave Buck said in a statement, “as the move to avoid conflicting game times is a win for Philadelphia sports fans.”

Fans holding tickets for Sept. 14 will be admitted to the game on Sept. 11. Also, a “Senior Stroll the Bases” promotion scheduled for Sept. 14 will be moved to Aug. 30.

Extra bases

Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) went a sixth consecutive day without throwing. Thomson said the Phillies expect Alvarado to try playing catch “hopefully in the next few days.” ... Zack Wheeler (3-2, 3.80 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday night against Giants right-hander Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.70 ERA).