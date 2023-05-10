Luck’s on the Phillies’ side in a 10-inning victory over the Blue Jays

Sometimes, you need a little luck. In the ninth and 10th innings of the Phillies’ 2-1 walk-off win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, they got it.

In the 10th inning, with the score tied at 1 and Edmundo Sosa on second base, Trea Turner on first base, and one out, Bryce Harper hit a grounder straight back to pitcher Tim Mayza.

Mayza snagged it and threw it to shortstop Bo Bichette at second base. Bichette overthrew the double-play ball to first base and Sosa slide home safely to win the game.

The Phillies had gotten some luck in the ninth inning, too. They entered the inning trailing 1-0. Harper led off with a line single to center field. The next batter, Nick Castellanos, fouled off five pitches. One of them — a foul pop-up on the first base side — nearly was caught. . Instead, with three Blue Jays sprinting toward it, the ball dropped onto the grass. Castellanos reached base on an infield single when second baseman Santiago Espinal’s throw pulled first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. off the bag.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Preston Mattingly felt helpless as his mother battled alcoholism. Here’s how they discovered her ‘second life’ together.

That put runners on first and second with no outs for Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber struck out, but J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI double to left field to score Harper and send the game into extra innings. Harper clapped his hands in celebration when he reached home plate.

The bases were loaded with two outs after Alec Bohm reached first on a fielder’s choice, then Brandon Marsh was intentionally walked. Sosa grounded out to end the inning but ultimately scored the winning run.

Wheeler’s encouraging outing

Zack Wheeler’s outings this season have been a mixed bag. His strongest games have often been followed by games in which he has struggled. Take April 29, when Wheeler gave the Phillies six scoreless innings in Houston. In his next start, May 5, he allowed four earned runs in 5⅓ innings against Boston. He hasn’t been very consistent.

Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker haven’t been consistent, either. But in Wednesday’s win, Wheeler provided a few reasons for optimism. His average fastball velocity was slightly up, from 95.8 to 96.2 mph. Even when it started to drop, his command remained sharp. Above all, Wheeler was able to pitch deeper into any game he has this season. He went seven innings, allowing three hits, one run (a home run by Brandon Belt in the fifth inning) and one walk with seven strikeouts.

It seemed as if Wheeler was gaining momentum as the game went on. That was helpful to manager Rob Thomson, considering the state of the Phillies’ bullpen. Hours before Wheeler took the mound, José Alvarado was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Alvarado has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season. His absence won’t be an easy one to weather.

Luckily for Thomson, he didn’t have to worry too much about the later innings. Gregory Soto pitched a scoreless eighth with one walk and one strikeout. Seranthony Domínguez took the ninth, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel struck out two in the 10th and kept the game tied.

» READ MORE: Phillies place reliever José Alvarado injured list with elbow inflammation

Gausman keeps Phils off-balance

For as good as Wheeler was, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman was better. Gausman’s fastball velocity jumped from an average of 93.5 to 96.1 mph. He was spinning the ball more, too, and locating his pitches well. He allowed no walks in six shutout innings with three hits and nine strikeouts. Of Gausman’s 99 pitches, 74 were strikes.

The Phillies didn’t have much luck against the Blue Jays’ bullpen after that. They managed only one hit off Yimi García in the seventh inning and one walk off Erik Swanson in the eighth inning. In all, they struck out 11 times on Wednesday.

Castellanos’ great catch

With two outs and a runner on second in the sixth inning, Matt Chapman hit a liner to deep right field. Castellanos, who has been working hard on his outfield defense with first base coach Paco Figueroa, tracked it down and made a jumping grab to rob Toronto of an insurance run.