Phillies place José Alvarado on 15-day injured list

With the starting rotation on the verge of being healthy, the Phillies will be without their top reliever for at least two weeks.

José Alvarado went on the 15-day injured list, the Phillies announced Wednesday, with what the team is characterizing as left wrist inflammation. The move is retroactive to Monday, which leaves Alvarado eligible to return on May 23.

Alvarado has a 1.88 ERA in 14 games. He has struck out 24 of 52 batters in 14⅓ innings.

The Phillies didn’t use Alvarado in Tuesday night’s 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays, even though they faced a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the seventh inning and led by only one run in the eighth. After the game, manager Rob Thomson said Alvarado experienced “tightness” in his wrist after playing catch earlier in the day.

Reliever Andrew Bellatti returned from the injured list to take Alvarado’s seat in the bullpen. Bellatti has been out since April 21 with right triceps tendinitis.