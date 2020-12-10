“He was a good, old guy who was around and worked hard and was ready to go to the batting cage,” Schmidt said. “He taught more by feel, if you know what that means. If you can’t feel it, then you can’t correct it. He made you feel a certain sense of contact — how it feels when your shoulder stays in and you cover the ball and how it feels when your shoulder comes out and you roll over the ball or swing and miss or pull it foul. All of us on the team benefited from that.”