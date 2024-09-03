Kyle Schwarber hits three home runs to help Phillies erase five-run deficit to beat the Blue Jays

TORONTO — Entering Tuesday night, Kyle Schwarber had not hit a home run since Aug. 14. So, naturally, in the first game of this two-game set against the Blue Jays, he hit three into the crisp Toronto air, along with a double and an RBI single.

This was a bizarre game — even by Phillies standards. Starter Tyler Phillips lasted just two-thirds of an inning, after allowing six earned runs on eight hits in two-thirds. It was not an ideal way to begin the road trip, but by the end of the seventh inning, the Phillies had cut their deficit from 6-1 to 8-7.

And by the top of the ninth, thanks to a three-run home run from their DH, they’d taken a 10-8 lead, en route to an 10-9 win over Toronto.

It was a good display of fight, but the Blue Jays certainly the Phillies a lift. Toronto’s pitching staff allowed six walks. The Phillies took advantage of those walks, but still managed to go 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Schwarber was a big reason why this was a close game. He racked up a total of six RBIs on Tuesday night. He hit a leadoff home run in the first inning, another solo home run in the fourth, and finished his night with the aforementioned three-run home run in the ninth.

As if the game needed any more drama, Taijuan Walker made his Phillies bullpen debut in the fourth inning. Walker pitched a 1-2-3 inning in his first frame of the night, allowed two singles in the fifth, and a two-run home run to Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth, but the Phillies climbed back even after that by tacking on three runs in the seventh.

Reliever Zach Pop put two runners on and Erik Swanson walked Brandon Marsh to load the bases. Swanson walked Edmundo Sosa to walk in a run (Nick Castellanos). Kody Clemens grounded into a force out to score another run (Bryson Stott).

The Phillies bullpen kept the game within reach after Phillips struggled. The only runs allowed were from Guerrero’s two-run home run. They combined to allow two walks and seven hits.

After Schwarber gave his team the lead, Matt Strahm held onto it in the bottom of the ninth — but not without making it close. He struck out Will Wagner, Alejandro Kirk, and then allowed a solo home run to Leo Jiménez to make it a one-run game.