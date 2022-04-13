Six games into the season, Alec Bohm has started twice. Entering Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets, he had gotten a total of seven plate appearances.

Not ideal for a still-developing player.

The Phillies knew there would be challenges to carrying Bohm and rookie Bryson Stott. Both were first-round picks. Both must play to continue improving. But the early matchups — five right-handed starting pitchers, including Mets ace Max Scherzer on Wednesday — favored lefty-hitting Stott over Bohm, who bats from the right side.

“We’re doing what we think is important for them to continue to grow as players,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re in a string of right-handers, which makes it a little bit tougher, but we’ll continue to get them both at-bats whenever we can.”

Bohm entered Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning after Jean Segura got hit by a pitch on the left forearm. Unless Segura is sidelined, it doesn’t figure to get easier for Bohm to crack the lineup later in the week. The Phillies are scheduled to face three Marlins righties in the four-game series in Miami that begins Thursday night.

Girardi maintains there will be suitable playing time for Bohm and Stott early in the season because the Phillies want to build in rest for several everyday players after the short spring training. Stott played shortstop last Sunday in place of Didi Gregorius and filled in at second base Tuesday night for Segura.

But with Rhys Hoskins getting a breather Wednesday, Girardi went with switch-hitting Johan Camargo at first base rather than Bohm, who is 2-for-10 with five strikeouts in his career against Scherzer.

And what about a month from now, when everyone figures to be up to speed? Barring an injury, will it be more difficult to keep both Bohm and Stott in the big leagues?

“Maybe,” Girardi said. “Maybe. But it could depend on what we’re running into in rotations, too.”

Center of attention

Odúbel Herrera inched closer to rejoining the Phillies by beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday night at low-A Clearwater. He was set to play five innings in center field Wednesday.

Sidelined for nearly a month by a strained muscle in his right side, Herrera could help ease some pressure on rookie Matt Vierling, who was 0-for-10 with one walk entering Wednesday’s game. But the Phillies also don’t intend to hasten Herrera’s return.

“What did our guys get, 2½ weeks of games, three weeks [in spring training]?” Girardi said. “You figure a guy needs the building up. He’s been getting at-bats, which is great. I think we just have to make sure that he’s ready and not rush him just because of a couple days.”

Extra bases

Injured reliever Sam Coonrod (right shoulder strain) increased his long-tossing to 90 feet but remains several weeks away from returning. ... Kyle Gibson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start the opener in Miami at 6:40 p.m. Thursday against Marlins ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 3.60 ERA).