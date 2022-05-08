With back-to-back rainouts, the Phillies had plenty of time to mull over a historic defeat at the hands of the Mets on Thursday, but they were quick to turn things around on Sunday in Game 1 of their doubleheader against New York.

“I think a couple of days gives guys a chance to take a breath, get away from the situation a little bit on Thursday, and kind of hit the reset button,” said Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. “You’re going to have times throughout the year where the reset button is pretty important, and I think it was good for us. The hitters came out and did a really good job in the first four innings of putting a lot of pressure on Max [Scherzer], and putting runs on the board. He’s not a guy who is going to give you three or four run innings, so you have to work hard and capitalize on the opportunities he gives you.”

The Phillies offense did a good job against Scherzer and a tough Mets bullpen, tallying 11 hits en route to a 3-2 win over their division rivals. It was Scherzer’s first loss since May 30, 2021, and only the 14th time in his career he’d allowed more than 10 hits in a game. The Phillies are now 12-15.

Mother’s Day homer

Bryce Harper decided to celebrate Mother’s Day by launching a Scherzer fastball 390 feet to right-center field in the first inning. As Harper crossed home plate and walked toward the dugout, he pointed to the camera and yelled, “I love you Mom.”

Harper followed that up with an RBI single in the bottom of the third to score Kyle Schwarber. He went 2-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Gibson delivers

Entering the sixth inning of Game 1, starter Kyle Gibson had allowed only two Mets players to reach base. He found some trouble in the sixth, allowing four hits and two earned runs, but avoided more damage by inducing a double-play ground ball from James McCann. Gibson ended his day by striking out Jeff McNeil with the tying run on second.

In all, Gibson pitched six innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, and no walks, while striking out three. He was very efficient, throwing only 72 pitches, 48 of them strikes (for reference, Scherzer was at 101 pitches through six innings of work).

“Overall, I felt really good,” Gibson said. “I think for me it was trying to get away from the five walks, obviously. It just worked out today that the fastball, the four- and two-seam, and cutter turned out to be the pitches to throw. I think I might have thrown 10 or 11 off-speed all day. That wasn’t necessarily the plan going into it, but it was one of those things that we felt that was the pitch to stay with. I felt pretty good about it.”

Gibson now has a 1.93 ERA in his three starts at Citizens Bank Park this season.

Stott gets to Scherzer (again)

Rookie infielder Bryson Stott joked Saturday that Scherzer in his first game back on the Phillies’ active roster wouldn’t be ideal, but Stott may have been selling himself short a bit. Stott entered Sunday’s game with four hits, but two of them were off of Scherzer, during Stott’s first career multi-RBI game on April 13.

Stott added to that total on Sunday, hitting a single to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Bullpen hangs on

The Phillies’ one-run lead over the Mets in innings six, seven, eight and nine seemed tenuous at best, but the bullpen was able to hold it down.

Seranthony Dominguez came in for Gibson in the seventh, starting off his outing with two walks but following those walks with three straight strikeouts. Jose Alvarado came in for the eighth in a relatively unexciting outing, allowing a walk with two strikeouts and a groundout. Corey Knebel earned his fifth save of the season in the ninth, striking out two with zero walks to secure the win.