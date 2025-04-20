Phillies place Brandon Marsh on the injured list with a strained right hamstring

Brandon Marsh will get an unplanned week off.

Marsh is going on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, the Phillies announced Sunday. The move is retroactive to April 17, which means the center fielder is eligible to return before next Sunday night’s game against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Advertisement

The Phillies recalled outfielder Cal Stevenson from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Marsh’s place.

Marsh is off to a 4-for-42 start and is hitless in 31 at-bats. He was injured Wednesday night when he twisted his leg while retrieving a ball that took a bad hop in the outfield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.