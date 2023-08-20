Phillies’ Brandon Marsh reinstated from injured list, starting vs. Nationals

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Outfielder Brandon Marsh was back in the lineup for the Phillies on Sunday night against the Washington Nationals. Marsh was added as the additional player for the Little League Classic, so the Phillies did not have to make a corresponding move on Sunday.

The Phillies will have to make a corresponding move on Monday.

Marsh was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 6 with a left knee contusion after he hit the center-field fence while trying to field a fly ball in a game against the Royals on Aug. 5. He went on a rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 17 and went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and two walks in two games.

Marsh is hitting .281/.367/.827 for the Phillies this season. He will bat seventh on Sunday night.