Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh scratched with shoulder inflammation

Brandon Marsh’s absence from the Phillies’ lineup has to do with more than merely facing left-handed starting pitchers.

Marsh was slated to return Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park after not starting back-to-back games against Cubs lefty Justin Steele on Sunday and Diamondbacks lefty Tommy Henry on Monday. But the Phillies scratched the slumping center fielder with what they described as right shoulder inflammation.

Dalton Guthrie took Marsh’s spot in center field for the third consecutive game.

The Phillies characterized Marsh’s status as “day to day.” If the injury necessitates a trip to the injured list, lefty-hitting Jake Cave or Simón Muzziotti could be in line for a call-up from triple-A Lehigh Valley. Cave is 31-for-71 (.437) with five homers since getting sent down three weeks ago; Muzziotti is batting .365/.407/.491 with three homers and 10 stolen bases.

After a scorching April, Marsh is hitless in 14 at-bats, part of a larger 2-for-31 slump. He doesn’t have an extra-base hit since a double May 9 against the Blue Jays. It marks his only extra-base hit in a span of 67 plate appearances.

In explaining why Marsh wasn’t in the lineup Sunday and Monday, manager Rob Thomson explained that the Phillies wanted to give him a breather. Marsh had started 16 of the previous 18 games.

“He’s been going pretty hard, so we’ll take care of him,” Thomson said, noting that Marsh was “good,” health-wise.

Marsh did play the final three innings Monday night and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

“He’s still walking a little bit, which is good,” Thomson said. “What he needs is to get a little more back in the [strike] zone. When he gets tired, he gets out of the zone a little bit, tries to do too much.”