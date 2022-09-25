After an offensive explosion in the first five innings of Sunday’s game, the Phillies’ bats fell quiet once they returned from a rain delay that lasted two hours and five minutes. The Phillies entered the delay with a 6-5 lead, and for a while, it looked like the bullpen was going to hold it. But David Robertson allowed an earned run before the game went into extra innings and the Phillies were unable to muster the run support needed to finish the job, falling to the Atlanta Braves, 8-7, in 11 innings.

Nick Nelson gave his team an inning of hitless ball. José Alvarado followed for the seventh inning, striking out the side and throwing his hardest pitch of the season, a 102.5-mph sinker. But in the top of the eighth, Robertson struggled to get the job done with two outs.

After striking out Travis d’Arnaud and inducing a fly out from Matt Olson, Robertson walked William Contreras and allowed a double to Eddie Rosario. He intentionally walked pinch-hitter Ronald Acuña Jr. to pitch to Robbie Grossman, but he threw a wild pitch that scored Contreras and tie the ballgame at 6-6.

Seranthony Dominguez came in for the ninth and induced a fly out and allowed a walk to start his outing. Dominguez got some help from backup catcher Garrett Stubbs, who caught Michael Harris stealing for the second out. He struck out Austin Riley to end the inning.

Zach Eflin pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 10th, with one strikeout. He needed just 12 pitches to get through it. Andrew Bellatti allowed two runs (one earned) in the 11th on RBI singles by Acuña and Harris to give the Braves an 8-6 lead. J.T. Realmuto added a run to the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the 11th, but Nick Maton struck out to end the game. They split the four-game series with the Braves and remained 1½ games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot.

Early eruption

The Phillies offense has been showing more signs of life lately, and that trend continued early Sunday. They got on the board early with Kyle Schwarber’s home run in the first inning, followed by an RBI single from Alec Bohm and a force out that scored Bryce Harper. Schwarber’s solo home run gave them a 4-3 lead in the third and Harper and Bohm hit back-to-back sacrifice flies in the fifth to give the Phillies a 6-5 lead before the rain started to fall.

Earlier in the week, it was the Phillies’ younger players who were pulling the offensive load. On Sunday, it was top of the lineup: Schwarber, Bohm, Harper, Segura, and Realmuto accounted for the Phillies’ seven RBIs.

Gibson struggles again

The month of September has not been kind to Kyle Gibson. His ERA has soared from 2.30 in August to 9.86 this month, and his outing on Sunday did not help lower it. Gibson gave up seven hits, five earned runs and two walks through five innings, allowing one home run and one wild pitch. Interestingly enough, his velocity was up, and he struck out nine. But all in all it was another rough day for the right-handed starter.

Schwarber homers twice

Schwarber added two home runs to his NL-leading home run total, hitting one to right field in the first and another to left-center in the third. Schwarber’s first home run traveled 349 feet and the second traveled 361 feet.

Schwarber is the only Phillies player to hit five leadoff home runs and have six multi-homer games in the same season in franchise history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. His 42 home runs are the second-highest total by a Phillies outfielder. (Chuck Klein hit 43 in 1929.)