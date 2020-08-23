Joe Girardi gave Harper a day off on Friday, after the right fielder started each game this season and played all but three of the team’s first 175 innings. Harper, Girardi said, was “dog tired.” The day off seemed to be a good respite. Harper went 1-for-2 with two walks. He has reached base in 22 straight games to start the season and leads the majors in OPS. Just one Phillies player — Mike Schmidt in 1981 — has finished a season leading the majors in OPS since 1900.