ATLANTA — The Phillis players who leaned on the dugout rail did not move Thursday night as a 5-3 loss was sealed and the Braves players swarmed the pitching mound, celebrating their fourth straight division title.

They entered September with thoughts of winning the National League East and returning the franchise to the postseason for the first time in 10 years. But they ended the month on the dugout rail after being swept and watching their rivals celebrate a playoff berth.

It is the longest drought in the National League and it could be the longest in the majors if Seattle, which last reached the playoffs in 2001, captures the second American League wild card.

The Phillies won their 81st game on Saturday, which made their first winning season since 2011 seem like a certainty as they had to win just one of their final seven games. But they have lost four straight and they’ll need to win one of their three games this weekend in Miami to finish above .500 and somewhat salvage a disappointing season.

The Phillies came to Atlanta knowing they had to sweep the Braves in order to control their postseason fate. They instead sealed that fate by being swept and scoring just six runs in the three-game series. They’ll fly to Miami for three games to play out the season while Atlanta preps for another postseason.

Gibson ends his season

Kyle Gibson allowed a leadoff homer by Jorge Soler on the sixth pitch he threw en route to finishing his season by allowing four earned runs in 4⅓ innings.

Gibson had a 2.87 ERA in 19 starts with Texas before moving at the trade deadline to the Phillies. He pitched in 11 games, 10 of which were starts, and posted a 5.09 ERA with the Phils. His numbers with the Phillies resembled his career more than his first half with Texas did. The 33-year-old right-hander is under contract for next season.

Gibson was an All-Star with Texas, but he’ll slot in next season as a back-of-the-rotation arm who can be expected to be a league-average starter. And that’s fine. The Phillies, who struggled to fill their rotation this season, will need dependability from their fourth and fifth starters.

Harper’s series

Bryce Harper willed the Phillies into playoff contention this week, but the weight of carrying the team for 10 weeks seems to be taking its toll. He went 0-for-4 on Thursday, went hitless in the series, and has just three hits over 22 at-bats in the last week.

Harper still leads the majors in OPS, but it has dropped in four games from a season-high 1.056 to 1.033, which is the lowest it has been in two weeks. He has started 69 straight games and has not had a day off since June 27. With the Phillies eliminated, Harper should get at least one game to rest this weekend.

Riley for MVP?

The conversation for the National League’s MVP has narrowed to Harper and Washington’s Juan Soto, but don’t count out Atlanta’s Austin Riley. The third baseman hit a solo homer in the fourth and drove in five runs in the series.

The 24-year-old, once a top prospect, emerged this year after two subpar seasons. Riley, Freddie Freeman, and Ozzie Albies give the Braves a potent punch in the heart of their order. He’s hitting .331 since the All-Star break with 18 homers and a .971 OPS. Riley leads the NL in hits and RBIs in the second half. The fans chanted “M-V-P” as he came to the plate each time and they have a strong case to make.