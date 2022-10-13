Shane Victorino will throw the ceremonial first pitch Friday before the Phillies face the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series, a major league source confirmed. The Phillies also confirmed the news via a subsequent press release.

Reached by text message, Victorino said he’s “nervous and super humbled” to be the choice to deliver the first pitch.

Victorino, 41, spent eight of his 12 major league seasons with the Phillies and was a core member of their 2008 World Series championship team. A strong-armed outfielder and bundle of kinetic energy on the bases, the Flyin’ Hawaiian batted .279/.345/.439 with 88 homers and 179 stolen bases with the Phillies. For his career, he batted .275/.340/.425 with 108 homers and 231 steals.

The Phillies will host a playoff game for the first time since Oct. 7, 2011. They won Game 1 of the best-of-five NLDS, 7-6 in Atlanta, on Tuesday before dropping the second game, 3-0, Wednesday night.

94-WIP was the first to mention Victorino as the choice to throw the Game 3 first pitch.

