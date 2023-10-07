Braves pitcher Kyle Wright out for NLDS series vs. Phillies

ATLANTA — A banged-up Braves pitching staff took another hit Saturday.

Kyle Wright was placed on the 60-day injured list rather than the active roster for a division series showdown with the Phillies. Although he wasn’t expected to start a game in the series, the Braves hoped he’d be an option for multiple-inning relief work. Instead, he will miss the postseason with a strained right shoulder.

A 21-game winner last season, Wright held the Phillies to two hits in six innings of the Braves’ Game 2 victory. He was limited to 31 innings because of shoulder issues and posted a 6.97 ERA this season.

The Braves are already missing right-hander Charlie Morton because of a finger injury and holding their breath that Game 2 starter Max Fried is able to overcome a blister on his left index finger that has sidelined him since Sept. 21.

Right-hander Bryce Elder is expected to start Game 3, sandwiched between ace Spencer Strider (Game 1 and 4) and Fried (Game 2 and possibly 5).

