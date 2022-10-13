Aaron Nola was around players and coaches who were a part of the Phillies’ 2011 postseason run when he was a rookie in 2015. He asked them then what postseason baseball in Philadelphia is like.

“They say it’s something special,” Nola said. “I have actually talked to some guys who played here as an opponent and they say it’s one of the worst places to play…But one of the best atmosphere wise.

“That’s what we can’t wait for. We know it’s going to be electric and just to finally get back here in the postseason is awesome.”

» READ MORE: The Phillies can still topple the champs, but they can’t waste another chance

Nola will play a big part in the Phillies’ return to Citizen Bank Park for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Braves (4:37 p.m. Friday), taking the mound for the first home playoff game since 2011 with their series tied 1-1.

Manager Rob Thomson said it’s fitting to have Nola start on the mound at home, considering his longevity with the franchise.

“He’s been around for a while now and has the experience,” Thomson said on Thursday. “He’s a playoff type of pitcher.”

Nola, 29, showed that in Game 2 of the wild-card series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched 6⅔ scoreless innings and allowed just four hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

He said there were some nerves in his first postseason start.

“I still obviously get butterflies,” Nola said. “Especially the first inning on the first pitch…But my main focus was to not try to be anybody I’m not, and not try to do anything more than what I’ve done all year. It was to be myself and make quality pitches.”

Following the Phillies’ 3-0 loss in Game 2, Nola did a minimal workout on Thursday morning and then spent time watching video of the Braves.

» READ MORE: Nola has seen it all with the Phillies — except the playoffs. After eight years, he wants in on the fun.

After the long road trip, he was glad to be back home to see his dogs, relax, and try to get some sleep to prepare for Friday.

“Just got to execute my pitches, honestly,” Nola said. “Seeing [the Braves] a lot, they’ve seen me a lot…I know what they got and I know what I have, but it all comes down to executing all my pitches and hopefully I have all of them working.”

‘It’s going to get rowdy’

Despite not knowing the Braves’ Game 3 starting pitcher, outfielder Brandon Marsh said the Phillies’ preparation is the same.

“We’re just going to come in [Friday] and get on our hitting side that sets our game plan then,” Marsh said. “I think we’re going to take advantage of today. Rest our bodies, so we can all come ready for [Friday].”

» READ MORE: Kyle Schwarber is the leader of the Phillies. Just like he was for his high school show choir.

Friday will mark Marsh’s first postseason game at home with the Phillies. He said it feels great to be playing in front of a sold out crowd at Citizen Banks Park after a long road trip.

“I’ve been warned it’s going to get rowdy,” Marsh said. “I’m looking forward to it. I love a good atmosphere like that, so I know I can speak for all my teammates as well — We’re all looking forward to it. We’re excited for it to be loud.”