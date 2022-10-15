Noah Syndergaard will start Game 4 for the Phillies on Saturday as they try to close out the Atlanta Braves in the best-of-five National League Division Series. If the Phillies win on Saturday, they will head to California to face either the San Diego Padres or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series. A loss sends them back to Atlanta on Sunday for Game 5.

After their 9-1 win over the Braves in Game 3 on Friday, Phillies manager Rob Thomson wouldn’t specify how Syndergaard would be used or whether he will be on some sort of limit.

Syndergaard has been used in a variety of roles over the past few weeks. He was acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline with the intention of working out of the rotation. But he was used out of the bullpen on Sept. 21 against the Blue Jays as a piggyback to Zack Wheeler, who was coming off the injured list. Syndergaard also worked in relief in Game 2 against the Braves, pitching a scoreless eighth inning with one walk, one strikeout, and two flyouts.

He is 5-2 with a 4.12 ERA over 10 regular-season games (and nine starts) for the Phillies this season.

The Phillies have plenty of relievers at their disposal should things go awry on Saturday. Because of their eight-run lead on Friday, Thomson didn’t need to use Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, or Andrew Bellatti, which should set them up well for Game 4.

Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson, who has some postseason experience, and lefty Bailey Falter, who filled in for Wheeler during his time on the injured list, were also considerations. Gibson posted a 2.30 ERA in August but fell apart in September, allowing 24 earned runs in 22⅔ innings. Falter stepped up in Wheeler’s absence, but had his worst start of the season against the Braves on Sept. 24, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs in 3⅔ innings.

Syndergaard’s one inning in Game 2 was the only time he’s faced the Braves this season. He’s faced them in 10 regular-season games in his career, posting a 3.96 ERA over those starts. He has a 2.33 ERA across 27 career postseason innings.