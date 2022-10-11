ATLANTA — Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado heard chirping from the Braves’ dugout while he was pitching in the eighth inning in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday. He said it was coming from his former teammate on the 2019 Tampa Bay Rays, outfielder Guillermo Heredia, who is now a bench player for Atlanta.

Alvarado said he heard Heredia laughing and shouting at him. Alvarado went on to retire the three Atlanta batters he faced on 11 pitches in the Phillies’ 7-6 victory. He said he told Heredia to be quiet as he was walking off the field.

» READ MORE: Nola in a clincher on Friday at Citizens Bank Park? Five thoughts on a huge Game 1 win.

“This guy, he needs to respect the game more,” Alvarado said after the game. “I come in focused in a situation in the game. I am not paying attention [to him], I don’t like that stuff that Heredia was saying to me. He needs to respect the pitcher when he comes into the situation because that moment is very serious. He’s laughing about the situation. You need to respect when we come into the game.

“Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, I want to attack Alvarado,’ because before my mentality was all crazy. But right now, nobody can change my mentality. Nobody. I’m focused. When we come into the game, I come in to hit the target. I don’t care who is hitting. Strike one, strike two, and good luck.”

» READ MORE: Phillies steal a win from the Braves in the NLDS with aces on deck. Ya gotta believe.

Alvarado had a 7.62 ERA before he was sent down to triple A on May 27. After he returned, he allowed only seven earned runs through 38 innings. He believes he deserves more respect from Heredia given how he has pitched since he returned.

Alvarado said he plans to talk to Heredia about the exchange on Wednesday during batting practice.

Mound preferences

You may have noticed that Alvarado is particular about his pitching mounds. Often, before his outings, the groundskeepers will be out on the mound, adjusting it to his liking.

He continued that trend on Tuesday. Alvarado said that he didn’t like the way Braves starter Max Fried set up his mound, and he was worried about injuring himself.

“Fried, he makes a big hole on the mound,” Alvarado said. “I don’t want to break my ankle.

“I’m a big guy. When I see a big hole in the mound, they need to fix it because I’m not breaking my ankle.”

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Brandon Marsh returns home for the playoffs, just as his late father dreamed