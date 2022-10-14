It will be the Phillies’ easiest decision of the offseason. Pick up Aaron Nola’s 2023 option? Of course.

But what about a contract extension?

Nola, who will start the Phillies’ first home playoff game on Friday since Oct. 7, 2011, had the second-best year of his career, posting a 3.25 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 205 innings. Then, he rewrote the narrative that he doesn’t rise to the moment late in the season. Not only did he pitch 6⅔ scoreless innings Oct. 3 in Houston to win the game that clinched the Phillies’ first playoff spot since 2011, but he threw another 6⅔ scoreless innings in the series-clincher in the wild-card round in St. Louis.

With a solid outing Friday, Nola could pitch the Phillies to the brink of the NL Championship Series.

“He’s worth every penny,” manager Rob Thomson said the other day.

The Phillies hold a $16 million option on Nola for next year. In July, a week before the trade deadline, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said “there’s a pretty good chance” that it would be exercised “if he keeps pitching the way he is and he’s healthy.”

But it’s possible the Phillies could discuss extending Nola’s contract before he’s able to sniff free agency. It’s unclear what a potential deal would look like, although San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove’s recent five-year, $100 million extension may be a fair comparison. Musgrove is seven months older than Nola and has a 3.79 career ERA and 1.169 WHIP, compared to Nola’s 3.60 and 1.125 marks. The difference: Nola has been far more durable, throwing 1,228 innings compared to Musgrove’s 859.