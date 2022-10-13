ATLANTA — Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was cruising until the sixth inning against the Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night. After allowing one base runner through his first five innings, on just 50 pitches, Wheeler struck out Marcell Ozuna, induced a lineout from Eddie Rosario, but then hit Ronald Acuña Jr. with a slider.

Acuña was checked out by the trainers for several minutes. Boos, coming from a sold-out crowd that returned to Truist Park after a 2-hour, 53-minute rain delay, poured down on Wheeler.

It all unraveled after that as the Braves evened the series at a game apiece with a 3-0 victory over the Phillies. Wheeler walked Dansby Swanson to put runners on first and second. Matt Olson hit a single to right field that whizzed past first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who missed it in between hops. Acuña scored for a 1-0 lead.

In the next at-bat, Austin Riley hit a dribbler toward the mound that Wheeler was unable to field. That gave the Braves a 2-0 lead. And a third RBI single, hit by Travis d’Arnaud, made it 3-0, before Wheeler ended the inning by inducing a groundout from Michael Harris II.

It was an uncharacteristic showing from Wheeler, who tends not to rattle easily, no matter the situation. Wednesday marked just his second career postseason start, but he was locked in for Game 1 of the NL wild-card series, when he allowed one walk, two hits, and no runs in 6⅓ innings against the Cardinals.

Until that pitch hit Acuña, it looked like Wheeler was about to deliver an even better performance, one that the Phillies badly needed, after a 3⅓-inning outing from Ranger Suárez in Game 1 on Tuesday. Instead, Wheeler exited with a line few expected to see from the Phillies’ ace: six innings, four hits, three earned runs, and one walk with five strikeouts.

“[The most disappointing part was] not making my pitches,” Wheeler said. “Went back-to-back sliders to Olson, and if I would’ve executed that, I think he would’ve swung over it. It was down the middle and right in his bat path. Execution. Same thing with d’Arnaud. Just left a slider up over the middle.

“I went from spiking them to just kind of leaving them over the middle. That’s what got me that inning. It’s not executing those pitches. It was a big spot. I needed to do that. I take pride in that kind of stuff. Really needed to bear down right there. Did my best, but just left some balls over.”

Going through different hypotheticals would be enough to drive a sane person crazy, but it is hard to not wonder how the game would have turned out if Hoskins had made that play. The inning would have been over, and still scoreless. Wheeler would have walked off the mound at 69 pitches, and manager Rob Thomson wouldn’t have had to dip into his bullpen earlier than he expected.

Wheeler said he didn’t fault Hoskins, and took full responsibility for the way the sixth inning unfolded. Hoskins said he misjudged the speed of the ball, and thought it was hit harder than it actually was.

“That’s a play I’ve made before,” Hoskins said. “I’ll make again, didn’t make it tonight.”

The series moves to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 on Friday, the first playoff game in Philadelphia since 2011.

“I think it’s going to be electric,” Hoskins said. “It’s going to be jumping. I’ve heard about how sold out both Friday and Saturday [Game 4] are already, so I can’t wait.”

Bats remain quiet

The loss can’t just be chalked up to Hoskins’ and Wheeler’s nightmarish sixth inning. After an offensive shelling in Game 1 on Tuesday, the Phillies were shut out on three hits Wednesday. The top of the lineup is not contributing. No. 1 hitter Kyle Schwarber and No. 2 hitter Hoskins, after Wednesday night, are hitting a combined 1-for-34 over four postseason games.

For most of the season, the Phillies have been able to lean on their unsung heroes, like Bryson Stott, Edmundo Sosa, and Matt Vierling. But those guys can’t step up every night. And if the Phillies want to turn this series around, they’re going to have to.

“I think the biggest thing is, obviously, fouling off the baseball,” Schwarber said. “For me, I have to be able to put the ball in play. I’m the guy at the top of the lineup. I have to be able to get on base and start things for these guys. I don’t feel bad or anything up at the plate. So, I just have to be able to make the adjustments and go from there. Put in a good day’s work. Be ready to go on Friday.”