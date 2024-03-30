With a lefty pitcher looming for the Braves, here’s why the Phillies chose Whit Merrifield over Brandon Marsh

Brandon Marsh accounted for most of the Phillies offense against Braves starter Spencer Strider on Friday — hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning — but by Saturday, he was out of the lineup. Left-handed pitcher Max Fried was starting for Atlanta and Marsh has struggled to hit against lefties in his career.

Manager Rob Thomson said his decision to sit Marsh — in favor of right-handed utility man Whit Merrifield — was that the Phillies have more options now against left-handed pitching.

But don’t expect the change to be a common occurrence.

“I wouldn’t say that as a rule, no,” Thomson said. “Whit is going to see some right-handers too and Marsh will see some left-handers. We’ve got three in a row here. So I don’t want to keep Marsh out of the lineup too long. So I would think he’s going to play on Monday.”

Marsh hit .229/.321/.396 against lefties last season while hitting .292/.387/.477 against righties. He has hit .222/.277/.311 against lefties in his career. He has had limited opportunities against left-handed pitching, but Thomson said he will get more. It’ll depend on the matchup.

“I think the game will tell you when it’s time,” Thomson said. “I still believe at some point… I mean, he has improved against lefties. I think at some point, he’s an everyday guy.”

Thomson said he was unsure whether Marsh would play on Sunday but was sure he would in Monday’s game against the Reds.

Injury updates

Reliever Orion Kerkering, ramping up after being sidelined by the flu during spring training, will pitch for triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday and Tuesday. Starter Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) threw a bullpen on Saturday morning. Thomson said it went “really good,” and that Walker was expected to throw between 25-30 pitches.

“We’ll probably build him up nice and slow,” Thomson said. “Not a spring training type of build-up, but we’re going to take it easy to make sure he’s right.”

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey (right shoulder strain) began playing catch a few days ago. Right-handed pitcher Michael Rucker (right hand arterial vasospasm) isn’t playing catch yet but is starting to lose the numbness in his middle finger.

Former Phillies prospect to make his debut

The Cubs are reportedly promoting right-handed pitching prospect Ben Brown from triple A on Saturday, according to Robert Murray of Fansided. Brown was drafted by the Phillies in 2017 and was traded to the Cubs for David Robertson at the deadline in 2022. He was the Phillies’ No. 26 ranked prospect at the time of the trade, and has since risen to No. 10 on the Cubs’ prospect list.