Tim Gajardo was feeling pretty good earlier this month when a TV reporter stuck a microphone in his face, hoping to gather a fan’s reaction following the Phillies’ first playoff win in 11 years.

Aaron Nola, Gajardo said on live TV, is “basically perfect” in October since the pitcher had won his only career October start to that point. It sounded like a bit and promptly went viral.

“Nobody remembers that Aaron Nola is Mr. October,” Gajardo told Eyewitness News.

But now — after Nola pushed the Phillies within a win of advancing to the National League Championship Series by dominating Atlanta in Friday’s 9-1 win — Gajardo’s declaration from a South Philly bar might be prescient.

Nola, once known for his September struggles, has not allowed an earned run this month in three starts. And all three of those wins have been significant.

He blanked the Astros for 6⅔ innings the night the Phillies clinched a postseason start. A night after he was labeled “Mr. October” on the evening news, Nola tossed another 6⅔ scoreless innings to complete a wild-card sweep of St. Louis. His six scoreless innings on Friday allow the Phillies to dream about soaking their clubhouse on Saturday.

Just as the Phillies faded the last four Septembers, so did Nola as he logged a 4.87 ERA in 23 September starts over the last four years. But the Phillies didn’t collapse this year. Neither did Mr. October.

“We go through those trial and errors, we go through that stuff just to learn how to do it, how to get through October and pitch into the postseason,” said Zach Eflin, who trails only Nola as the longest-tenured Phillies player. “A couple years in a row, his Septembers weren’t great. He had to adjust his routine, take a little step back, and be able to stay healthy and stay strong throughout the whole thing. That’s what he’s done this year. He’s learned a lot over the last seven, eight years. To be able to apply that and go out and just dominate is truly special.”

Nola’s first career win in 2015 was a day after Cole Hamels pitched a no-hitter in his final start with the Phillies. They shared a starting rotation for nine days, and it took Nola seven years to finally reach October, the month that will forever define Hamels’ time in South Philly.

Nola was greeted Friday afternoon with an ovation as he made his way to warm up in the bullpen. The crowd roared when he was introduced by Dan Baker, and the cheers only grew louder when Nola escaped a first-inning jam. It had been 11 years since the ballpark hosted a playoff game and the fans were ready. So was Nola.

“To see the fans like what they were tonight is awesome,” he said.

Nola didn’t face trouble again until the first two batters reached in the sixth. He seemed to find his way out but Rhys Hoskins failed to complete an inning-ending double play. Nola, always seeming to stay composed, was fine. The error cost just one run as Nola ended the inning after allowing an RBI single.

“I’ve seen this guy go about his work on the day that he pitches and on the days that he doesn’t pitch for five, six straight years, and nobody’s as consistent as Aaron Nola,” Hoskins said. “He puts himself in the best position to succeed once he toes the rubber. And I think you’ve seen this month, in October, with the clincher in Houston and in St. Louis and now tonight, there’s no moment too big for him. And he’s as good a competitor as anybody.

“Obviously extremely happy for him and proud of him that he’s able to put us in a position to win. But I don’t think anybody in that clubhouse is surprised.”

Nola has been one of baseball’s premier pitchers over the last five seasons, but it was hard to ignore the way he pitched in September. After these three starts, Nola’s struggles seem a bit further away. Each of his last three outings have been the biggest starts of his career and Nola delivered each time.

“I don’t really hang my head on my Septembers,” Nola said. “I just try to go out and stay focused and not try to be anybody I’m not and try to make my pitches. I feel like I’ve had some bad starts then and some bad luck as well, but it’s a new month.

“I try to treat it the same as I do every other start. Try to treat tonight just like every other start. Try not to be anybody I’m not. Try not to do anything I’m not capable of doing or haven’t done all year. Just to be myself.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson called Nola a “big-game pitcher” earlier this month, falling just short of the praise Nola received on the evening news. He said after Friday’s win that “you can’t say enough” about the way Nola has pitched this month.

Thomson lifted the pitcher in the seventh inning after Nola allowed a leadoff single. Nola said he was “bummed” as he walked off the mound, wishing he had retired the leadoff batter.

But then he heard the crowd, cheering the way it does in October. And among them was Gajardo — a realtor from South Philly — as Mr. October lifted his head, touched the brim of his cap and waved. It’s no longer September.

“Him coming off the mound and the whole stadium standing up and cheering him as he keeps his head down the whole way and gives a little wave. That’s Noles,” Eflin said. “He’s probably the most humble guy you’ll ever meet. An amazing friend and amazing teammate. He’s been due this environment and these games for so long. We’ve been dreaming of moments like this.”

