At last, the Phillies know which Braves pitcher they will face Friday: Spencer Strider.

Strider, a hard-throwing rookie right-hander, will get the ball in Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park. He dominated the Phillies in the regular season, allowing three runs in 21⅓ innings and racking up 34 strikeouts. But he also hasn’t pitched since Sept. 18 because of a strained oblique muscle in his side.

It’s unclear how many innings Strider can give the Braves, although it would seem the bullpen may need to carry a heavy load. Strider, who had a 2.67 ERA in 131⅔ innings this season, threw a bullpen session Tuesday in Atlanta.

The Braves held off on naming a starter until Friday morning. With Strider getting the nod, they announced that postseason veteran Charlie Morton will start Game 4 on Saturday.

Aaron Nola is scheduled to start Game 3 for the Phillies, who have not yet announced a Game 4 starter. It’s likely the Phillies will lean heavily on the bullpen in Game 4.